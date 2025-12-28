Takeaways: Rittich, Islanders Shut Out Rangers 2-0

Two games against the New York Rangers this season. Two shutout wins for the New York Islanders.

The Islanders stayed perfect against their crosstown rivals this season, scoring a 2-0 win over the Rangers at UBS Arena.

Anders Lee scored in the first minute, Simon Holmstrom scored an empty-netter in the last minute – and David Rittich did everything in between, stopping all 27 shots he saw for his second shutout of the season. Igor Shesterkin stopped 24-of-25 shots in the loss.

The win marked the second time in team history the Isles recorded multiple shutouts against the Rangers in a single season – and first since the 2020-21 season. More importantly, the win put some distance between the Islanders (46 points) and the Rangers (42 points) in the ultra-tight Metropolitan Division standings.