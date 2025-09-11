The New York Islanders announced the club's roster for the 2025-26 rookie camp. The camp roster features 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. See below for the full list.
Islanders Announce 2025-26 Rookie Camp Roster
15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies make up this year's development camp
Forwards
#
NAME
HT
WT
SHOOTS
BIRTHDATE
HOMETOWN
55
Cameron Berg
6’0
199
L
01/29/02
West Fargo, ND
56
Max Dorrington
6’5
227
R
08/30/01
North Reading, MA
45
Alex Jefferies
6’1
192
R
11/08/01
Framingham, MA
52
Daylan Kuefler
6’2
196
L
02/10/02
Red Deer, AB
61
Joey Larson
6’1
194
R
03/27/01
Brighton, MI
84
Eetu Liukas
6’3
203
L
09/25/02
Turku, FIN
71
Matthew Maggio
5’11
194
R
11/25/02
Windsor, ON
62
Ross Mitton
5’10
205
R
07/05/00
Copiague Harbor, NY
72
Jesse Nurmi
5’11
174
L
03/07/05
Valkeala, FIN
78
Tomas Poletin
6’2
206
L
04/30/07
Praha, CZE
64
Calum Ritchie
6’2
200
R
01/21/05
Oakville, ON
82
Luca Romano
5’11
171
R
06/25/07
Toronto, ON
49
Maxim Shabanov
5’9
167
L
10/07/00
Chelyabinsk, RUS
58
Camden Thiesing
6’0
192
R
03/26/01
Franklin, TN
67
Gleb Veremyev
6’5
218
L
06/28/03
Monroe Township, NJ
Defensemen
#
NAME
HT
WT
SHOOTS
BIRTHDATE
HOMETOWN
37
Kashawn Aitcheson
6’2
200
L
09/21/06
Scarborough, ON
36
Isaiah George
6’1
203
L
02/15/04
Oakville, ON
89
Cam McDonald
5’9
186
L
02/03/01
Eagle River, AK
39
Calle Odelius
6’1
205
L
05/30/04
Nykvarn, SWE
42
Jesse Pulkkinen
6’7
220
L
12/27/04
Jyvaskyla, FIN
48
Matthew Schaefer
6’2
186
L
09/05/07
Hamilton, ON
85
Luke Rowe
6’1
215
R
08/08/98
Succasunna, NJ
41
Marshall Warren
5’11
195
L
04/20/01
Laurel Hollow, NY
Goaltenders
#
NAME
HT
WT
CATCH
BIRTHDATE
HOMETOWN
79
Burke Hood
6’4
202
L
04/30/07
Brandon, MB
35
Tristan Lennox
6’3
204
L
10/21/02
Ottawa, ON
70
Henrik Tikkanen
6’9
210
L
09/28/00
Lohja, FIN