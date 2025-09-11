Islanders Announce 2025-26 Rookie Camp Roster

15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies make up this year's development camp

By New York Islanders PR
The New York Islanders announced the club's roster for the 2025-26 rookie camp. The camp roster features 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. See below for the full list.

Forwards

 
NAME 
HT 
WT
SHOOTS 
BIRTHDATE 
HOMETOWN 

55

Cameron Berg

6’0

199

L

01/29/02

West Fargo, ND

56

Max Dorrington

6’5

227

R

08/30/01

North Reading, MA

45

Alex Jefferies

6’1

192

R

11/08/01

Framingham, MA

52

Daylan Kuefler

6’2

196

L

02/10/02

Red Deer, AB

61

Joey Larson

6’1

194

R

03/27/01

Brighton, MI

84

Eetu Liukas

6’3

203

L

09/25/02

Turku, FIN

71

Matthew Maggio

5’11

194

R

11/25/02

Windsor, ON

62

Ross Mitton

5’10

205

R

07/05/00

Copiague Harbor, NY

72

Jesse Nurmi

5’11

174

L

03/07/05

Valkeala, FIN

78

Tomas Poletin

6’2

206

L

04/30/07

Praha, CZE

64

Calum Ritchie

6’2

200

R

01/21/05

Oakville, ON

82

Luca Romano

5’11

171

R

06/25/07

Toronto, ON

49

Maxim Shabanov

5’9

167

L

10/07/00

Chelyabinsk, RUS

58

Camden Thiesing

6’0

192

R

03/26/01

Franklin, TN

67

Gleb Veremyev

6’5

218

L

06/28/03

Monroe Township, NJ

Defensemen

 
NAME 
HT 
WT 
SHOOTS 
BIRTHDATE 
HOMETOWN 

37

Kashawn Aitcheson

6’2

200

L

09/21/06

Scarborough, ON

36

Isaiah George

6’1

203

L

02/15/04

Oakville, ON

89

Cam McDonald

5’9

186

L

02/03/01

Eagle River, AK

39

Calle Odelius

6’1

205

L

05/30/04

Nykvarn, SWE

42

Jesse Pulkkinen

6’7

220

L

12/27/04

Jyvaskyla, FIN

48

Matthew Schaefer

6’2

186

L

09/05/07

Hamilton, ON

85

Luke Rowe

6’1

215

R

08/08/98

Succasunna, NJ

41

Marshall Warren

5’11

195

L

04/20/01

Laurel Hollow, NY

Goaltenders

 
NAME 
HT 
WT 
CATCH
BIRTHDATE 
HOMETOWN 

79

Burke Hood

6’4

202

L

04/30/07

Brandon, MB

35

Tristan Lennox

6’3

204

L

10/21/02

Ottawa, ON

70

Henrik Tikkanen

6’9

210

L

09/28/00

Lohja, FIN

