Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin Placed on IR, Hogberg Recalled on Emergency Conditions

Ilya Sorokin was placed on IR with a lower-body injury, retroactive to 12/20/25, on Saturday morning. Marcus Hogberg was recalled on emergency from Bridgeport in a corresponding move.

Sorokin's retroactive IR designation means the earliest he could be activated is Dec. 28. Sorokin is 12-10-2 this season with a 2.55 GAA, a .910 SV% and three shutouts.

With Sorokin out, David Rittich is expected to play his third straight game on Saturday. Rittich is 2-0-1 in his last three starts, stopping 92-of-97 shots.