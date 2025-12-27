Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin Placed on IR, Hogberg Recalled on Emergency Conditions

Ilya Sorokin placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 20, Marcus Hogberg recalled on emergency conditions

GettyImages-2249367341
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Ilya Sorokin was placed on IR with a lower-body injury, retroactive to 12/20/25, on Saturday morning. Marcus Hogberg was recalled on emergency from Bridgeport in a corresponding move.

Sorokin's retroactive IR designation means the earliest he could be activated is Dec. 28. Sorokin is 12-10-2 this season with a 2.55 GAA, a .910 SV% and three shutouts.

With Sorokin out, David Rittich is expected to play his third straight game on Saturday. Rittich is 2-0-1 in his last three starts, stopping 92-of-97 shots.

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat to Return vs Rangers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Follow the Isles at the 2026 World Juniors

Islanders Journeys in the World Juniors

Eiserman and Bednarik Make Team USA's World Junior Roster

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Devils 1

Takeaways: Islanders Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Devils in Rivalry Showdown

Rittich Earns Second Iron Man Mask in 2-1 Win Over Devils

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Excited for First Home Game with Islanders

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 22, 2025

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Returns to Practice in Non-Contact Jersey

Isles Day-to-Day: Hogberg Recalled, Sorokin to Miss Tuesday's Game vs Devils

The Skinny: Sabres 3, Islanders 2 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Battle Back Late for Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss in Buffalo

Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

Takeaways: Islanders Drop Second Straight Game in 4-1 Decision to Canucks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks