Takeaways: Islanders Fall 7-2 to Utah

- Ritchie netted his sixth goal of the season on Thursday. Before the game, Roy praised the way Ritchie’s line with Simon Holmstrom and Max Shabanov played in Chicago, and it was the only line he did not change heading into Thursday’s matchup against Utah. Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal centered their own lines after they were on the same line in Chicago.

- Schaefer’s long shot cleanly beat Vejmelka on the power play to cut the deficit to 5-2 at the 11:48 mark of the third period. Schaefer’s 10th goal of the season broke history, as he became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach the 10-goal mark and the seventh skater in the NHL to achieve the feat.

“It’s pretty cool, the guys in here help me so much, they just feed me and I just hope it goes in,” Schaefer said. “You don’t really think about things like that, you just want to keep going and keep pushing yourself.”

- Max Tsyplakov returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 20. He recorded three hits in 13:32 and had a grade-A chance in the first period, ripping a shot from the slot. Kyle MacLean also returned to the lineup after sitting on Tuesday in Chicago – he played on the same line as Tsyplakov and logged 11:51 TOI and recorded one shot on goal. Anthony Duclair and Marc Gatcomb were healthy scratches as a result.

