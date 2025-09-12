Isles Day to Day: 2025 Rookie Camp Day 2

The New York Islanders prospects hit the ice for Day Two of Rookie Camp on Friday. See below and check back for news, notes and story lines.

JESSE NURMI OUT 4-6 WEEKS

Jesse Nurmi will miss Rookie Camp and will be out for 4-6 weeks. The Finnish forward is recovering from knee surgery, per the team.

Nurmi spent this past season with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League, helping the Knights win the OHL championship and the Memorial Cup. Nurmi also took home a silver medal with Finland at the World Juniors.