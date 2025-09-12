Isles Day to Day: 2025 Rookie Camp Day 2

Catch up on the sights and sounds from day two of camp

DSC04808
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders prospects hit the ice for Day Two of Rookie Camp on Friday. See below and check back for news, notes and story lines.

JESSE NURMI OUT 4-6 WEEKS

Jesse Nurmi will miss Rookie Camp and will be out for 4-6 weeks. The Finnish forward is recovering from knee surgery, per the team.

Nurmi spent this past season with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League, helping the Knights win the OHL championship and the Memorial Cup. Nurmi also took home a silver medal with Finland at the World Juniors.

See below for the full roster on Day Two:

Forwards

45 - Alex Jefferies
49 - Maxim Shabanov
52 - Daylan Kuefler
55 - Cameron Berg
56 - Max Dorrington
58 - Camden Thiesing
61 - Joey Larson
62 - Ross Mitton
64 - Calum Ritchie
67 - Gleb Veremyev
71 - Matthew Maggio
78 - Tomas Poletin
82 - Luca Romano
84 - Eetu Liukas

Defensemen

36 - Isaiah George
39 - Calle Odelius
41 - Marshall Warren
42 - Jesse Pulkkinen
48 - Matthew Schaefer
37 - Kashawn Aitcheson
85 - Luke Rowe
89 - Cam McDonald

Goaltenders

35 - Tristan Lennox
70 - Henrik Tikkanen
79 - Burke Hood

