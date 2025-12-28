Lee Earns Second Iron Man Mask for His Game-Winner against the Rangers

Anders Lee led the New York Islanders to a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night, providing the game-winning goal in an intense rivalry matchup.

Lee got the Islanders on the board in the opening minute of the game, beating Igor Shesterkin stick-side. His goal was the only offense in the game through 59:17, as the Isles protected the slim lead before Simon Holmstrom sealed the deal with empty netter. David Rittich, who was the previous recipient of the Iron Man Mask, pitched a 27-save shutout and gave the honor to Lee.