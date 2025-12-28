Lee Earns Second Iron Man Mask for His Game-Winner against the Rangers

Captain Anders Lee was given the locker room award for player of the game in huge win over crosstown rivals

20251227_NYI_NYR_FINAL_WIN-57
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Anders Lee led the New York Islanders to a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night, providing the game-winning goal in an intense rivalry matchup.

Lee got the Islanders on the board in the opening minute of the game, beating Igor Shesterkin stick-side. His goal was the only offense in the game through 59:17, as the Isles protected the slim lead before Simon Holmstrom sealed the deal with empty netter. David Rittich, who was the previous recipient of the Iron Man Mask, pitched a 27-save shutout and gave the honor to Lee.

NYR@NYI: Lee scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

It marked Lee’s 10th goal of the season, as the winger also recorded two shots on through 16:10 TOI in the contest.

Lee is also on the brink of making history, as the captain is one goal shy of his career 300th, which will make him the fifth player in franchise history to achieve the feat.

Related Content

Takeaways: Rittich, Islanders Shut Out Rangers 2-0

Inside the Isles New Iron Man Postgame Locker Room Award

News Feed

Follow the Isles at the 2026 World Juniors

Takeaways: Rittich, Islanders Shut Out Rangers 2-0

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat to Return vs Rangers

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin Placed on IR, Hogberg Recalled on Emergency Conditions

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Journeys in the World Juniors

Eiserman and Bednarik Make Team USA's World Junior Roster

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Devils 1

Takeaways: Islanders Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Devils in Rivalry Showdown

Rittich Earns Second Iron Man Mask in 2-1 Win Over Devils

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Excited for First Home Game with Islanders

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 22, 2025

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Returns to Practice in Non-Contact Jersey

Isles Day-to-Day: Hogberg Recalled, Sorokin to Miss Tuesday's Game vs Devils

The Skinny: Sabres 3, Islanders 2 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Battle Back Late for Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss in Buffalo

Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres