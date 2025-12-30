Isles Day to Day: Ritchie In, MacLean Out Against Blackhawks

The New York Islanders hit the ice for morning skate at United Center on Tuesday ahead of their game against the Chicago Blackhawks. See below for lines, news and quotes.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Emil Heineman - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Jonathan Drouin

Max Shabanov - Cal Ritchie - Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren - Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

LINEUP CHANGES

Head Coach Patrick Roy shuffled all four lines ahead of Tuesday’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, saying it felt like the right time for the team to try new combinations.

“The reason is just, we want to try different things all year,” Roy said. “We talk about it and we’ll continue to do it.”

Mathew Barzal shifted back to wing as he was elevated to a line with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman. As a result, JG Pageau will center a line with Anders Lee and Jonathan Drouin. Cal Ritchie, who missed Sunday’s 4-2 loss as a healthy scratch, will return to the lineup. The 20-year-old center will skate on a line with Max Shabanov and Simon Holmstrom.

Roy said the reasoning to reunite Barzal and Horvat had to do with getting Ritchie back in the lineup as a center.

Anthony Duclair will play with Casey Cizikas and Marc Gatcomb, and Kyle MacLean will sit as a healthy scratch as a result. Roy called it a “tough decision” to break up the fourth line of Cizikas, Gatcomb and MacLean.

“It was a tough decision, I won’t lie,” Roy said. “I thought Anthony Duclair had a great game against Columbus. There are going to be decisions like this, and we do what we think is right for the team, but at the same time, everyone’s playing well.”