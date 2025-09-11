Isles Day to Day: Rookie Camp Opens

New York Islanders Rookie Camp opened on Thursday. The pace and energy was high on the first day of camp, as a mix of CHL, AHL and international prospects hit the ice for the first day of rookie camp.

SHABANOV ARRIVES ON LI

Maxim Shabanov turned heads on day one.

The Russian forward's arrival was highly anticipated, as he signed a one-year deal with the Islanders over the summer. Shabanov was buzzing on the ice on Thursday, showcasing his offensive prowess with backhand snipes in practice and using his motor skills to deke around defensemen.

"He's obviously an amazing player coming in," Matthew Schaefer said. "He's a top prospect it's fun to go up against him. You have to be on your A-game all the time because guys like him are going to make big plays."

Listed at 5'9" and 167 lb., Shabanov is a small, but shifty forward with a clear-cut work ethic on display on day one. After a two-hour ice session with the whole group, Shabanov spent extra time on the ice after a two-hour practice with the group.

Shabanov is just getting his feet wet in North America after spending the past four seasons with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL, establishing a career-high 67 points last year. Thursday was the first step for the Russian forward to acclimating to the North American game and a new language.

"I can already tell he's a super skilled, great guy," Kashawn Aitcheson said. "He's not much of a talker yet, but he's super nice."