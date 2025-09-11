Isles Day to Day: Rookie Camp Opens

Maxim Shabanov arrives for rookie camp, Josh Bailey joined the prospects on the ice and more sights and sounds from Day One

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

New York Islanders Rookie Camp opened on Thursday. The pace and energy was high on the first day of camp, as a mix of CHL, AHL and international prospects hit the ice for the first day of rookie camp.

SHABANOV ARRIVES ON LI

Maxim Shabanov turned heads on day one.

The Russian forward's arrival was highly anticipated, as he signed a one-year deal with the Islanders over the summer. Shabanov was buzzing on the ice on Thursday, showcasing his offensive prowess with backhand snipes in practice and using his motor skills to deke around defensemen.

"He's obviously an amazing player coming in," Matthew Schaefer said. "He's a top prospect it's fun to go up against him. You have to be on your A-game all the time because guys like him are going to make big plays."

Listed at 5'9" and 167 lb., Shabanov is a small, but shifty forward with a clear-cut work ethic on display on day one. After a two-hour ice session with the whole group, Shabanov spent extra time on the ice after a two-hour practice with the group.

Shabanov is just getting his feet wet in North America after spending the past four seasons with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL, establishing a career-high 67 points last year. Thursday was the first step for the Russian forward to acclimating to the North American game and a new language.

"I can already tell he's a super skilled, great guy," Kashawn Aitcheson said. "He's not much of a talker yet, but he's super nice."

BAILEY JOINS THE ROOKIES ON THE ICE

The rookies got some extra tips and tricks from a notable Isles alum. Former Islanders forward Josh Bailey helped out the Isles development staff, offering valuable hockey knowlege to the Isles prospects.

"He's obviously such a good guy and he was such a good player for such a long time," Matthew Maggio said. "He played in Windsor and I got to grow up watching him, so it was special to have that sense of comfortability."

While Bailey was a new face on the ice, former Islanders Johnny Boychuck, Dennis Seidenberg and Marty Reasoner coached the rookies alongside Bridgeport Head Coach Rocky Thompson.

See below for the full roster on Day One:

Forwards

45 - Alex Jefferies
49 - Maxim Shabanov
52 - Daylan Kuefler
55 - Cameron Berg
56 - Max Dorrington
58 - Camden Thiesing
61 - Joey Larson
62 - Ross Mitton
64 - Calum Ritchie
67 - Gleb Veremyev
71 - Matthew Maggio
72 - Jesse Nurmi
78 - Tomas Poletin
82 - Luca Romano
84 - Eetu Liukas

Defensemen

36 - Isaiah George
39 - Calle Odelius
41 - Marshall Warren
42 - Jesse Pulkkinen
48 - Matthew Schaefer
37 - Kashawn Aitcheson
85 - Luke Rowe
89 - Cam McDonald

Goaltenders

35 - Tristan Lennox
70 - Henrik Tikkanen
79 - Burke Hood

