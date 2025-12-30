Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks Dec. 30

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (21-14-4) AT CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (14-18-6)
8:30 PM | UNITED CENTER
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders head to Chicago to play the Blackhawks on Tuesday night, seeking to close out 2025 with a win.
The Isles are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday evening. Goals from Max Shabanov and Bo Horvat gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead after the second period, but the Blue Jackets’ three-goal third period was too much to overcome. David Rittich saved 31 of Columbus’ 34 shots.
PROJECTED LINES
Here is how the Islanders lined up against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Check back after morning skate on Tuesday for any updates.
Jonathan Drouin – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Simon Holmstrom
Max Shabanov – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren – Scott Mayfield
David Rittich