Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks Dec. 30

SOROKIN PRACTICES ON MONDAY

Ilya Sorokin (IR, lower body) skated on Monday despite the team being off. Sorokin has been nursing a nagging issue and missed the last four games. His availability for Tuesday’s contest will be determined following his ice time.

Sorokin is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 GAA, a .910 SV% and three shutouts this season.

BARZAL UPDATE

Mathew Barzal was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for slashing Mason Marchment in Sunday’s loss. Barzal’s reaction was in response to Marchment’s hit on Matthew Schaefer. Barzal was fined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday, but was not issued a suspension, so he is eligible to play on Tuesday.

LEE AND HOLMSTROM MILESTONES

Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom are both one goal shy of career milestones heading into Tuesday’s contest.

Lee scored his 299th career goal in the early minutes of Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers. He now sets his eyes on career goal number 300, a feat only four other players in Islanders history have achieved.

Holmstrom, who also scored against the Rangers, is one goal away from 50 career goals. He has notched a goal in three of the last four meetings with the Blackhawks.