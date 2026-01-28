Soucy to Bolster Isles Blue Line with Size and Strength

Soucy skated with the Islanders for the first time on Wednesday morning at UBS Arena for the team’s morning skate, alongside fellow newcomer Ondrej Palat, who was acquired from New Jersey on Tuesday. Soucy, a veteran defenseman listed at 6’4” and 211 lbs., is excited to be apart of the Islanders and their playoff push, already feeding off the energy following Monday’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

“It was great, good energy out there today, Soucy said after morning skate. “The guys are coming off a pretty big win the other night. Hopefully we can build off that tonight.”

Soucy is a defensive defenseman, with his bread and butter being hits (647 for his career), blocked shots (507) and the smaller details away from the stat sheet. He’s a known penalty killer, averaging 1:41 SH TOI/GP this season.

The Islanders got a taste of Soucy’s sturdy defense through rivalry matchups over the last two seasons, so they know that he can be an asset on the blueline.

“He’s a big body, strong in the corners,” Anders Lee said. “Had plenty of encounters with him down there. He reads the game really well. I think defensively, it was always tough to get around him, tough to create space in front of the net, and that's going be a huge asset for us moving forward.”