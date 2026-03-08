The Skinny: Isles 2, San Jose 1 OT

By Eric Hornick

Game 64

Isles 2, San Jose 1

Bo Horvat scored his 13th career overtime goal with just 40.3 seconds remaining as the Islanders moved into second place in the Metro Division with a 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks, before a crowd of 17,435 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Horvat's goal, his sixth in the last eight games, came after the Isles killed off a late regulation penalty that extended into overtime. Tony DeAngelo and Macklin Celebrini traded goals in regulation.

The Isles earn their first win on the road trip (1-2-0) and improve to 23-13-2 in their last 38 games; the road trip concludes with Brayden Schenn's homecoming in St. Louis on Tuesday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Tony DeAngelo (5) Calum Ritchie (10) 11:37 NYI 1,SJS 0

2nd Period

Macklin Celebrini (32) Will Smith (25), John Klingberg (12) 00:33 NYI 1,SJS 1

3rd Period

No Scoring

OT

Bo Horvat (27) Matthew Schaefer (26) Mathew Barzal (40) 4:20 NYI 2, SJS 1

The Skinny

The Isles are 9-4-0 in their last thirteen games… The Isles improve to 16-2-3 when tied after two periods... Adam Pelech played his 623rd Isles game, passing Stefan Persson for 2nd on the club's all-time defense list… Mathew Barzal now has six points in overtime this season (1-5-6) as he reached the 40-assist mark for the sixth time…Macklin Celebrini moved into the top-10 for points in a season by a teenager, passing Pierre Turgeon and tying Steve Yzerman…The Isles have won 36 of their first 64 games, after winning 35 all last season…The Isles are 9-0 in overtime; the 2021 Golden Knights are the only other team to win their first nine overtime games of a season…Matthew Schaefer set another NHL record by becoming the first teenage defenseman with four overtime points (2-2-4); Macklin Celebrini holds the forward record with 9; Andrei Svechnikov (5) is the only other forward with more than Schaefer…This was the Isles' NHL-leading 35th road game.…All remaining Islander games will start at 7:30pm or earlier.

The Standings

The Isles move one point ahead of Pittsburgh for 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division (the Isles have played two more games); they are four points ahead of Columbus and eight points ahead of Washington and Philadelphia. It is the first time that since January 20th that the Isles hold 2nd place in the Division.

Milestone Men

• Mathew Barzal becomes the fourth Islander with at least six 40-assist seasons, joining Bryan Trottier (12), Denis Potvin (9), and Mike Bossy (8).

• Adam Pelech played his 624th game, passing Billy Harris for 18th place,

• Scott Mayfield played his 597th game, tying Kenny Jonsson for 5th place among defensemen.

• Tony DeAngelo played his 99th consecutive game.

• Anders Lee remains tied with Bob Bourne for 11th place in club history with 542 points.

• Lee remains tied with Clark Gillies for 4th place in club history with 304 goals.

• Casey Cizikas remains tied with Duane Sutter for 23rd on the club's all-time goal list (121).

• Ryan Pulock remains one goal behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defenseman history.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 12 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out seventeen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago…

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 21-10-1 (with an NHL-best .924 save percentage, and a 2.23 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 15-2-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (28/291) 9.6%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 13-9-3 on the season. He is 2-4-1 in his last seven games.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

Road Warriors

The Isles are in a stretch where they will play six of seven games, and nine of 12 games on the road. They are 4-2-0 overall, 1-0-0 at home and 3-2-0 on the road:

• February 26 at MTL W 4-3 (OT)

• February 28 at CBJ W 4-3 (OT)

• March 1 vs FLA W 5-4

• March 4 at ANA L 1-5

• March 5 at LA L 3-5

• March 7 at SJ W 2-1 (OT)

• March 10 at STL

• March 13 vs LA

• March 14 vs CGY

• March 17 at TOR

• March 19 at OTT

• March 21 at MTL

Following this stretch they will end the season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

Ten of the remaining 18 games will be played in five sets of back-to-backs.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer (20-26-46 in 64 GP)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) (9-35-44 in 82 GP) 2018-19

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 7 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 10 2025-26

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 2018-19 and Bobby Orr (BOS) 1966-67 8.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least twenty goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 26

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 26 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. John Tavares (30) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 46

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 45 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. Brent Sutter (47) is the one above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 102 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer now holds the club record for goals (20), assists (26), and points (46). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Bryan Berard 48 (1996-97)

5. Matthew Schaefer 46 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78)

3. Dion Phaneuf – CGY 20 (2005-06) and Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 30 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied-third in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini). He is a net +4(having taken only 16 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Defenseman (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 30

2. Matt Carkner 2013-14 23

3. Thomas Hickey 2016-17 22

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 30

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

2. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

5. Matthew Schaefer 27:59 2/3/2026 vs PIT

6. Matthew Schaefer 27:47 3/6/2026 at LA

7. Matthew Schaefer 27:41 1/10/2026 at MIN (OT)

8. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 29:01 only once: Bryan Berard -31:30 on February 7, 1998, vs. the Devils, when he was 20 years, 339 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until August 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

2. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 vs SJ (OT)

4. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer has played at least 27 minutes eleven times and at least 26 minutes seventeen times. He is the first 18-year-old to do either of these things since ice time became official.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 52 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have seventeen come-from behind wins this season, including seven when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including four times in the third period.

The Isles have five multi-goal comeback wins (none in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 9-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least eight overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2023-24 and 2025-26 9

2. 2019-20 (68 games) 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential, Isles

1. 2025-26 9-0 (+9)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only five teams in NHL history have a better differential than +8, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the only one above +9.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored eleven goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 12 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 11

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 30 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 12 times

• Allowed the next goal: 13 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 5 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 36-23-5 for 77 points in 64 games

• 2024-25 29-28-7 for 65 points in 64 games; they recorded points 77-78 in their 76th game.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 37-93-130

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The 37 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 32-51-83

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 32 rookie goals are one behind Montreal for the most in the NHL while the 83 points are tied for 2nd place. Islander rookies have scored 17.4% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 36-23-5 overall; they are 17-10-2 at home and 19-13-3 on the road.

San Jose is 30-25-6 overall; they are 17-10-5 at home and 13-15-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 22-11-4 against the East (13-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 9-5-2 vs. Atlantic) and 14-12-1 against the West (5-7-1 vs. Central and 9-5-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 24-8-3 when scoring first and 12-15-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 8-10-14-2=34

San Jose 8-10-9-4=31

The Isles are 11-15-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-2-1 when the shots are even and 23-6-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves; he is 23-14-2 this season and 5-0-3 vs. San Jose.

Yaroslav Askarov made 32 saves; he is 19-17-2 this season and 0-1-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (6:00); San Jose was 0-2 (4:00).

The Isles are 17-6-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 19-17-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-12-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 24-11-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 15-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-9-2 when they are outscored, and 16-13-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 28-4-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 87-19-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 23-5-5 in games decided by a single goal including 10-5 in regulation. They are 9-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 5-6-0 on the front end and 7-3-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on March 13th-14th when the Isles host the Kings and Flames.

The Isles are 7-4-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (career-high 29:01); San Jose: Macklin Celebrini (23:10)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (24:23).

Face-offs

Isles 32, San Jose 26 (55%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 12 of 17 for the Isles; Alex Wennberg won 9 of 16 for San Jose.

Hit Count

Isles 28 (Three with 4)

San Jose 27 (Two with 4)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Mayfield -2, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 11 (Adam Pelech -3)

San Jose 20 (Three with 3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 67, San Jose 57

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 60, San Jose 44

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Ryan Pulock +18

San Jose: Macklin Celebrini +11

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 12, San Jose 19

5-on-5: Isles 11, San Jose 16

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), Adam Boqvist, Kirk Mac Lean, Max Shabanov

Games Lost to injury: 311. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 308th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues) while Anders Lee (146) has played in every game since the start of the 2024-25 season. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game this season. Of those, DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has the longest streak (99).

National TV Games

The Isles are 5-3-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on TNT March 10th in St. Louis.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Anaheim and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31)

Opponents: 4 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (6): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (5): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation.

OT Winners

For (9): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ, Bo Horvat 3/7 @SJ

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 960 \\* 5. Anders Lee 905…

16. Derek King 638 \\* 17. Adam Pelech 624 \\* 18. Billy Harris 623 \\* 19. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock 621 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Kenny Jonsson and Scott Mayfield 597 \\* 24. Garry Howatt 596 \\* 25. John Toneli 594 \\* 26. Mathew Barzal 593

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Clark Gillies and Anders Lee 304 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 151…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Duane Sutter and Casey Cizikas 121

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 368…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 238…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 182…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 910. John Tonelli 544 \\* 11. Bob Bourne and Anders Lee 542 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 519…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 277

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +85 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +71 \\* 220. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58 \\* 23. Patrick Flatley +57 \\* 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 182 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 143…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 105

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 238…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 172…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 135

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 291…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 148 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport fell 6-0 in Hartford Friday but rebounded for a 4-1 win at home against Providence on Saturday. Matt Luff had a goal and an assist while Henrik Tikkanen made 24 saves for the win.

The Islanders now have a three-point lead over Springfield for the final playoff spot; the Islanders are 23-25-3-5 on the season.

Bridgeport hosts Lehigh Valley on Sunday afternoon; the winner of that game will have sole possession of 5th place in their division.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 22; Assists: Marshall Highmore 21 (Matt Luff has 28, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 39.(Luff has 44, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-11-6, 2.86, .892; Henrik Tikkanen 9-6-1, 2.46, .902

Season Series Stats

The Isles sweep the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 1).

The Isles have points in twelve straight meetings with the Sharks (8-0-4); the streak started on November 23, 2019, at the Shark Tank, when the Isles extended their club-record point streak to 17 games with an overtime loss.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, MARCH 10th —ISLES AT ST. LOUIS 7:30PM

[TNT (Pre-game at 7:00); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

It is the final game of the road trip, and Brayden Schenn's homecoming, as the Isles head to St. Louis to face the Blues.

The teams met in November at UBS Arena, and the Blues earned a 2-1 win; Schenn scored on the first shot of the game.

This will be the Islanders' final road game against a Western Conference opponent (8-6-1) and their final game outside the Eastern Time Zone. The Isles are 1-2-2 in their last five trips to St. Louis.

Brendan Burke, Darren Pang, and Butch Goring will have the national call on TNT.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.