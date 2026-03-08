Horvat Earns Fourth Iron Man Mask in 2-1 OT Win Over Sharks

Bo Horvat was the hero for the New York Islanders on Saturday night in their 2-1 OT win over the San Jose Sharks, as he buried the overtime winner with 40 seconds left in the extra frame.

It marked Horvat’s third overtime goal of the season, which took the team lead. It also marked his eighth OT-winner since the start of the 2023-24 season, which is tied with Kirill Kaprizov and Cole Caufield for third in the NHL over that span.

Additionally, Horvat’s 19 game-winners since the start of the 2023-24 season are tied for ninth in the NHL with Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Point, Kyle Connor and Dylan Guenther.

Horvat also led the team with six shots on goal and went 10-for-18 in faceoffs.