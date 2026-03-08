Horvat Earns Fourth Iron Man Mask in 2-1 OT Win Over Sharks

Bo Horvat scored the OT winner and had a key block in the Islanders’ win that lifted them to second place in the Metro

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Bo Horvat was the hero for the New York Islanders on Saturday night in their 2-1 OT win over the San Jose Sharks, as he buried the overtime winner with 40 seconds left in the extra frame.

It marked Horvat’s third overtime goal of the season, which took the team lead. It also marked his eighth OT-winner since the start of the 2023-24 season, which is tied with Kirill Kaprizov and Cole Caufield for third in the NHL over that span.  

Additionally, Horvat’s 19 game-winners since the start of the 2023-24 season are tied for ninth in the NHL with Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Point, Kyle Connor and Dylan Guenther.

Horvat also led the team with six shots on goal and went 10-for-18 in faceoffs.

NYI@SJS: Horvat scores goal against Yaroslav Askarov

Horvat didn’t just power the team with the overtime goal, but he also had a huge blocked shot with 10 seconds left in the third period on an Islanders penalty kill. San Jose’s Dmitry Orlov took a huge slap shot in the slot, which Horvat dove in front of and used his body to block it in the waning seconds of regulation.

“He had that huge block right before overtime, he put his face in front of it,” Tony DeAngelo said. “He got us to overtime, then got us the extra point.”

Anders Lee had the Iron Man mask previously before Horvat.

