Ryan Healey on Islanders Trade, First Development Camp

During Draft Weekend, the New York Islanders made a point of addressing organizational defensive depth.

Three of the team's five picks were defensemen, but after day two of the draft concluded, the team acquired another blueliner, bringing in Ryan Healey from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations.

“I was super excited and It’s a great organization. They’re really nice and welcoming to me. ” Healey said during Islanders Development Camp.

Healey was caught by surprise when he got the call about the trade, but he got to immediately share the news with his family.

“I was actually out to dinner with my family when I got the call." Healey said. "We were all really excited"

Healey is played four NCAA seasons with Harvard, totaling 55 points (19G, 36A) in 130 games. The 6'0," 172 lbs. blueliner recorded 12 points (4G, 8A) in the 2025-26 season, where he ranked second in scoring amongst Harvard defensemen. His career high was 22 points (9G, 13A) in 29 games in the 2023-24 season.

“I had a great experience at Harvard. My teammates were great and I learned a lot from them.”