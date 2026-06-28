Islanders Acquire Defenseman Ryan Healey from Minnesota Wild

The Islanders have acquired defenseman Ryan Healey from the Minnesota Wild

Signed_1920x1080 11
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Ryan Healey from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Healey, 22, is a native of Chicago, Illinois, and spent the last four seasons at Harvard University. The 6-foot, 183-pound right-shot defenseman recorded four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 2025-26, finishing second among Harvard defensemen in scoring.

Over his collegiate career, Healey appeared in 130 NCAA games, totaling 19 goals and 36 assists for 55 points. During the 2023-24 season, he was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League First Team, and as a freshman, he earned ECAC All-Rookie Team honors.

Healey was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Takeaways from Darche’s Post-Draft Press Conference

2026 NHL Draft Notebook: Inside Each Selection

Islanders Select Four on Day Two

Islanders Add Size, Edge on Blueline with Gustafsson Drafted 13th Overall

Islanders Select Gustafsson at No. 13

Islanders Sign DeAngelo to Two-Year Deal

New York Islanders 2026 NHL Draft Primer

Islanders Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

A History Of The 13th Pick

Dupuis Hired as Director of Player Development

This Day in Isles History: June 23

This Day in Isles History: June 19

Trottier cherishes 'highest honor’ of receiving own Canadian stamp'

Inside JG Pageau’s Offseason: Street Hockey, Summer Trips and Excitement for Camp

Islanders Sign Defenseman Ethan Bear

Schaefer Named to the NHL All-Rookie Team for the 2025-26 Season

Islanders Sign Kuefler

Islanders Sign Warren