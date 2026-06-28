Islanders Acquire Defenseman Ryan Healey from Minnesota Wild

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Ryan Healey from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Healey, 22, is a native of Chicago, Illinois, and spent the last four seasons at Harvard University. The 6-foot, 183-pound right-shot defenseman recorded four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 2025-26, finishing second among Harvard defensemen in scoring.

Over his collegiate career, Healey appeared in 130 NCAA games, totaling 19 goals and 36 assists for 55 points. During the 2023-24 season, he was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League First Team, and as a freshman, he earned ECAC All-Rookie Team honors.

Healey was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.