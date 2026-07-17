Breaking Down The New York Islanders 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Find out how many back-to-backs the Isles will play this season, matinees and more

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By Cory Wright, Alexis Gross and Tucker Terranova

Mark your calendars! The New York Islanders 2026-27 regular season schedule is here

View the full schedule here, join the priority presale list and get access before tickets go on sale to the public and enter to win Isles tickets by telling us what games you’re excited about

IT’S AN 84-GAME SCHEDULE 

For the first time since the 1993–94 season, the National Hockey League will play 84 games. The NHL played 84-game seasons from 1992-94 before reverting to 82 games in a full season since 1995-96. 

The change means all teams will play all of their divisional opponents four times each. In the past, the Islanders faced five of their divisional opponents four times each (two home, two away) and two opponents three times each for a total of 26 divisional games. With the scheduling change, the Islanders will face each Metropolitan Division team four times for a total of 28 divisional games, accounting for one-third of the team's schedule. 

The Islanders will continue to play non-divisional opponents the same number of times as in previous seasons. They'll face each Atlantic Division opponent three times and each Western Conference team twice (one home, one away), making up the remaining 56 games.

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SHORTER PRESEASON 

The trade-off for the additional regular-season games is a shortened preseason schedule. The NHL has implemented a four-game preseason slate — two games fewer than last season — so the total number of games each team will play will remain unchanged. In addition, training camps will be shrunk from 21 to 13 days (18 for rookies) and players with 100 or more NHL games are limited to playing in two of the four preseason games. 

With this, Islanders fans will get a taste of regular-season action sooner than usual, as they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 30. 

13 BACK TO BACKS 

The Islanders will play 13 back-to-backs this season, with 12 involving travel. Last season the Islanders played 16 back-to-back sets. 

Nov. 27 vs Winnipeg 
Nov. 28 at Philadelphia 

Dec. 3 at Philadelphia 
Dec. 4 vs San Jose 

Dec. 10 vs Calgary 
Dec. 11 at Carolina 

Dec. 15 at Utah 
Dec. 16 at Colorado 

Dec. 26 at Boston 
Dec. 27 vs Ottawa 

Jan. 15 vs Dallas 
Jan. 16 at New Jersey 

Jan. 22 at Washington 
Jan. 23 vs Seattle 

Feb. 12 at NY Rangers 
Feb. 13 vs Minnesota 

Feb. 22 at Columbus 
Feb. 23 at Chicago 

Feb. 26 vs Philadelphia 
Feb. 27 at Columbus  

Mar. 12 at Florida 
Mar. 13 at Tampa Bay 

Mar. 20 vs Philadelphia 
Mar. 21 vs Buffalo 

Apr. 1 at Pittsburgh 
Apr. 2 vs Ottawa 

START TIMES 

10:00PM – 5 
9:00PM – 3 
8:00PM – 6 
7:45PM – 1 
7:30PM – 13 
7:00PM – 44 
6:00PM – 1 
5:00PM – 1 
4:00PM – 1 
3:30PM – 2 
3:00PM – 4 
1:00PM – 3

MATINEES 

The Islanders will play 10 matinees this season, which the NHL considers as games that start at 4 p.m. or earlier. 

Sat, Oct. 31 3:30 PM vs EDM 
Mon, Dec. 7 1:00 PM vs COL 
Wed, Dec. 30 4:00 PM vs WSH 
Sat, Jan. 9 3:30 PM at EDM  
Mon, Jan. 18 3:00 PM vs NSH 
Mon, Feb. 1 1:00 PM at FLA 
Mon, Feb. 15 3:00 PM vs UTA 
Sun, Mar. 7 1:00 PM vs PIT 
Sat, Mar. 20 3:00 PM vs PHI 
Sun, Mar. 21 3:00 PM vs BUF 

NOTABLE GAMES 

Season Opener – Islanders at Maple Leafs: Sept. 30 

The Islanders open the 2026-27 season against the Toronto Maple Leafs featuring a highly anticipated matchup between 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer and 2026 first-overall pick Gavin McKenna.  

Home Opener vs Devils: Oct. 3 

The Islanders host the New Jersey Devils in their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 3 at UBS Arena.  

Halloween vs Edmonton: Oct. 31 

The Islanders will celebrate Halloween with a matinee a matchup against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisatil and the Edmonton Oilers. 

Hosting the Stanley Cup Champions: Nov. 5.  

The Islanders will host 2026 Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes for the first time on Nov. 5.  

Isles-Rangers at UBS Arena: Dec. 20 & Feb. 18 

The Islanders will host their cross-town rivals twice this season. They will also head to Madison Square Garden on Oct. 6 and Feb. 12. 

Boxing Day in Boston: Dec. 26 

While the NHL had previously taken off Dec. 24-26, this year the Islanders will return to the rink post-Christmas day – or Boxing Day in Canada – in a matchup against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.  

Anders Lee Returns: Feb. 15 

Anders Lee returns to UBS Arena on Feb. 15, as the Utah Mammoth come to Long Island.

LONGEST HOMESTAND - 4 GAMES 

Mar 1 – Washington 
Mar 4 – Vegas 
Mar 7 – Pittsburgh 
Mar 9 - Montreal 

LONGEST ROAD TRIP - 6 GAMES 

Jan 26 – Florida 
Jan 28 – Carolina 
Jan 30 – Tampa Bay 
Feb 1 – Florida 
Feb 3 – Buffalo 
Feb 12 – Rangers  

GAMES BY MONTH: 

September – 1 
October – 13 
November – 12 
December – 14 
January – 14 
February – 11 
March – 13 
April – 6 

GAMES BY DAY OF WEEK 

Monday – 9 
Tuesday – 14 
Wednesday – 8 
Thursday – 16 
Friday – 10 
Saturday – 21 
Sunday – 6

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