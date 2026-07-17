Mark your calendars! The New York Islanders 2026-27 regular season schedule is here!

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IT’S AN 84-GAME SCHEDULE

For the first time since the 1993–94 season, the National Hockey League will play 84 games. The NHL played 84-game seasons from 1992-94 before reverting to 82 games in a full season since 1995-96.

The change means all teams will play all of their divisional opponents four times each. In the past, the Islanders faced five of their divisional opponents four times each (two home, two away) and two opponents three times each for a total of 26 divisional games. With the scheduling change, the Islanders will face each Metropolitan Division team four times for a total of 28 divisional games, accounting for one-third of the team's schedule.

The Islanders will continue to play non-divisional opponents the same number of times as in previous seasons. They'll face each Atlantic Division opponent three times and each Western Conference team twice (one home, one away), making up the remaining 56 games.