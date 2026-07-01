7 Facts: Mitchell Chaffee

Get to know Mitchell Chaffee, the newest Islanders forward, who was acquired on Wednesday

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders signed forward Mitchell Chaffee to a one-year contract on Wednesday. Get to know the newest Islanders forward in the latest edition of 7 Facts.  

THE BASICS

Chaffee is a  28-year-old forward who is listed at 6’1,” 197 lbs. He recorded one assist in 11 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season and 57 points (24G, 33A) in 54 games for the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL 

HE’S FROM MICHIGAN

Chaffee is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan.  

NHL EXPERIENCE

Chaffee, an undrafted forward, has 109 career NHL games on his resume, spending parts of four NHL seasons with the Lightning and Minnesota Wild. He made his NHL debut for Minnesota on Apr. 19, 2021.  

He collected 26 points (16G, 10A) along with 257 hits. He’s also appeared in nine playoff games for the Lightning, including five contests in 2023-24 and four games in 2024-25 where he potted his first career playoff goal.  

HE’S COMING OFF A CAREER YEAR WITH THE CRUNCH

Chaffee played the majority of the 2025-26 season with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) where he put up 57 points (24G, 33A) in 54 games, marking a career-high in scoring. He tallied a goal in two playoff games.   

Chaffee has played 177 AHL games with Syracuse and the Iowa Wild over the past five seasons, recording 146 points (66G, 80A).

CONNECTION TO DARCHE

Chaffee was in the Lightning organization at the same time as Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche, when Darche served as an Assistant General Manager. Their years in the organization overlapped from 2023 through 2025.   

NCAA CAREER

Before Chaffee turned pro, he played for the University of Massachusetts from 2017-20 and recorded 95 points (47G, 48A) in 109 games over three seasons. He was the team’s co-captain in the 2019-20 campaign.  

Chaffee was the Hockey East Scoring Champion in 2018-19 with 31 points.  

HE LOVES GOLF

Before he made the jump to NCAA, he played in the USHL for the Bloomington Thunder and Fargo Force. While he played in the USHL, he also played golf.

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