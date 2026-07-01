7 Facts: Mitchell Chaffee

The New York Islanders signed forward Mitchell Chaffee to a one-year contract on Wednesday. Get to know the newest Islanders forward in the latest edition of 7 Facts.

THE BASICS

Chaffee is a 28-year-old forward who is listed at 6’1,” 197 lbs. He recorded one assist in 11 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season and 57 points (24G, 33A) in 54 games for the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL

HE’S FROM MICHIGAN

Chaffee is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

NHL EXPERIENCE

Chaffee, an undrafted forward, has 109 career NHL games on his resume, spending parts of four NHL seasons with the Lightning and Minnesota Wild. He made his NHL debut for Minnesota on Apr. 19, 2021.

He collected 26 points (16G, 10A) along with 257 hits. He’s also appeared in nine playoff games for the Lightning, including five contests in 2023-24 and four games in 2024-25 where he potted his first career playoff goal.

HE’S COMING OFF A CAREER YEAR WITH THE CRUNCH

Chaffee played the majority of the 2025-26 season with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) where he put up 57 points (24G, 33A) in 54 games, marking a career-high in scoring. He tallied a goal in two playoff games.

Chaffee has played 177 AHL games with Syracuse and the Iowa Wild over the past five seasons, recording 146 points (66G, 80A).