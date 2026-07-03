Pete DeBoer’s Thoughts on Islanders Draft and Free Agency

Islanders Head Coach Peter DeBoer addressed the media on the state of the roster following the 2026 NHL Draft and free agency

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Pete DeBoer has spent the past three months getting acquainted with the New York Islanders organization. After the 2026 NHL Draft and the opening of free agency, the new Islanders Head Coach has a clearer picture of the group he’ll guide in training camp come September.

After the last on-ice session of Islanders Development Camp, DeBoer discussed the club’s offseason additions, Anders Lee’s departure, his coaching staff and several young players that caught his attention.

STATE OF THE ROSTER

The Islanders added skill to their forward group, signing winger Matias Maccelli, 25, to a one-year contract, while also bringing in goaltender Vitek Vanecek, forward Mitchell Chaffee and defenseman Matthew Kessel on one-year deals. Defenseman Tony DeAngelo signed a two-year extension on June 26.

Following the opening of free agency, DeBoer has a clearer picture of the roster heading into his first training camp with the Islanders. 

"I have a great amount of respect sitting in those meetings with [GM and EVP] Mathieu [Darche] and his group and the thought put into every decision we made," DeBoer said. "Sometimes I'm sure, as a fan, looking at the face of it, they're not always easy to understand. But trust me, behind the face value of what's going on, there's a ton of thought, a ton of projection, and none of those decisions are made easily. I really like what we did."

BTS: Darche and DeBoer Call Maccelli

Max Shabanov, Marc Gatcomb, David Rittich, Carson Soucy, Adam Boqvist, Travis Mitchell and Cole McWard departed via free agency, but no departure carried more significance than Anders Lee. The former captain’s 923 games with the Islanders rank fifth in franchise history. 

“Anders Lee will be missed here, what he did, and what he has meant to this organization,” DeBoer said. “In my time in the NHL, I don't think I remember a time without Anders Lee in the Islanders lineup.”

DeBoer said he hasn’t started thinking about who will wear the “C” after Lee.

Thank You Anders Lee

HOW ROCKY THOMPSON FITS IN

Development Camp gave DeBoer the opportunity to spend time with coaches throughout the organization, from the NHL staff to the AHL level.

Among the assistants joining DeBoer behind the Islanders bench this season is Rocky Thompson, who was promoted after leading Bridgeport to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022.

“Rocky's all energy, he's a great teacher," DeBoer said. "He's a really brilliant guy and he's constantly digging and learning, trying to be up to date on trends. He's [someone] guys are going to want to play for and execute for."

DeBoer said that Thompson will run point on the power play, though it’s a collaborative effort.

Media Availability 7/2: Pete DeBoer

DEBOER’S EVALUATION OF ISAIAH GEORGE

On Saturday, Darche expressed that the organizational hope is for defenseman Isaiah George to be a consistent piece of their d-core. The 22-year-old’s greatest strength is his skating, which aligns well with DeBoer’s system.

"Our system is based around skating and closing on people," DeBoer explained. "In that type of system, especially with defensemen, you have to be able to move. His best asset is his speed and his ability to support the rush and make breakout plays. I think it fits with his toolbox and I'm excited to work with him."

George embraced Islanders Development Camp despite already having NHL and AHL experience, as DeBoer appreciated his willingness to go all-in. George played 37 NHL games and appeared in 80 more at the AHL level.

“A lot of older guys might have balked [at development camp] after being a pro as long as he has,” DeBoer said. “He embraced the experience and during the scrimmage, I thought he was the best player on the ice. It showed that he’s a true professional and ready to go.”

DeBoer plans on keeping George on his left side, his natural position, to keep him comfortable as he develops. DeBoer added that he’s open to experimenting with Matthew Schaefer on his off-side to create flexibility on the blueline.

SHORTER PRESEASON, SHORTER RUNWAY

With the NHL reducing the preseason schedule from six games to four, DeBoer acknowledged that there will be  fewer opportunities for young players to make an impression and fewer opportunities for veterans to get preseason ice time.

“I don't think it affects our NHL preparation,” DeBoer said. “I think we condense it a little bit and unfortunately, there's going to be some casualties to that. You're not going to see all the guys that maybe you typically would have seen in games in the past.”

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