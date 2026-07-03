Pete DeBoer’s Thoughts on Islanders Draft and Free Agency

Pete DeBoer has spent the past three months getting acquainted with the New York Islanders organization. After the 2026 NHL Draft and the opening of free agency, the new Islanders Head Coach has a clearer picture of the group he’ll guide in training camp come September.

After the last on-ice session of Islanders Development Camp, DeBoer discussed the club’s offseason additions, Anders Lee’s departure, his coaching staff and several young players that caught his attention.

STATE OF THE ROSTER

The Islanders added skill to their forward group, signing winger Matias Maccelli, 25, to a one-year contract, while also bringing in goaltender Vitek Vanecek, forward Mitchell Chaffee and defenseman Matthew Kessel on one-year deals. Defenseman Tony DeAngelo signed a two-year extension on June 26.

Following the opening of free agency, DeBoer has a clearer picture of the roster heading into his first training camp with the Islanders.

"I have a great amount of respect sitting in those meetings with [GM and EVP] Mathieu [Darche] and his group and the thought put into every decision we made," DeBoer said. "Sometimes I'm sure, as a fan, looking at the face of it, they're not always easy to understand. But trust me, behind the face value of what's going on, there's a ton of thought, a ton of projection, and none of those decisions are made easily. I really like what we did."