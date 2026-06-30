Dominant OHL Season Has Aitcheson Ready for Next Step

When Kashawn Aitcheson stepped off the private plane and into Islanders Development Camp last summer, it was almost a literal whirlwind for the 17th overall pick.

Fast forward one year and Aitcheson is returning to Development Camp in much calmer circumstances, but even more comfortable and confidant than before.

One thing that won’t change for Aitcheson is the thrill of being in the Islanders facilities, getting a feel for hockey at its highest level.

“It’s definitely a different feeling,” Aitcheson said. “I know a lot more familiar faces, but it’s similar. It’s high-end hockey. It’s another step to get ready for training camp and then main camp. It’s been fun so far.”

Aitcheson backed up his first-round selection with a dominant final season in the Ontario Hockey League. Establishing himself as one of the top defensemen in Canadian juniors, he put up 70 points (28G, 42A) in 56 games for the Barrie Colts, earning him the title of OHL’s Most Outstanding Defenseman. He had an impressive playoff run with 27 points (8G, 19A) through 18 games, helping the Colts reach the OHL Final.