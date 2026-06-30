Dominant OHL Season Has Aitcheson Ready for Next Step

Kashawn Aitcheson on his impressive campaign with the OHL Barrie Colts, preparing to turn pro and more

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

When Kashawn Aitcheson stepped off the private plane and into Islanders Development Camp last summer, it was almost a literal whirlwind for the 17th overall pick.

Fast forward one year and Aitcheson is returning to Development Camp in much calmer circumstances, but even more comfortable and confidant than before.

One thing that won’t change for Aitcheson is the thrill of being in the Islanders facilities, getting a feel for hockey at its highest level.

“It’s definitely a different feeling,” Aitcheson said. “I know a lot more familiar faces, but it’s similar. It’s high-end hockey. It’s another step to get ready for training camp and then main camp. It’s been fun so far.” 

Aitcheson backed up his first-round selection with a dominant final season in the Ontario Hockey League. Establishing himself as one of the top defensemen in Canadian juniors, he put up 70 points (28G, 42A) in 56 games for the Barrie Colts, earning him the title of OHL’s Most Outstanding Defenseman. He had an impressive playoff run with 27 points (8G, 19A) through 18 games, helping the Colts reach the OHL Final.

2026 Development Camp 6/29: Aitcheson

Outside of the impressive offense, Aitcheson sharpened his defensive game – a key element in the next step he’s looking to take as he’s about to turn pro.

“This year I really learned how important the defensive side of the game is,” Aitcheson said. “Just how quickly things can be exposed, especially at the next level.”

A standout experience for Aitcheson this season was his first career appearance in the World Juniors, where he represented Team Canada. Although they fell short of medaling in the tournament, Aitcheson saw it as a valuable experience to go head-to-head with the best in his age group as he gears up for the pros.

“It was an honor to play in the World Juniors, that was a big test,” Aitcheson said. “You’re playing against the best players in the world at your age. I feel like you see how talented those players are and how good you have to be.”

Aitcheson’s reputation for heavy, open-ice hits and physical net-front presence is well-known, as newly appointed Hamilton Hammers Jay McKee can attest. McKee, who spent the past three seasons as the Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach in the OHL, is excited to have Aitcheson on his side of the ice.

“He’s such a vibrant personality, he’s very engaging and brings a real positive energy to the dressing room,” McKee said. “He’s a treat to coach. On the other side of it, he’s frustrating to play against but those are the guys you want on your team.”

Aitcheson was a formidable force to McKee recently. The defenseman played a key role in the Colts advancing to the OHL Finals at the expense of McKee and the Bulldogs in seven games.

“I don’t like him, he knocked us out of the playoffs this year,” McKee joked.

With another development camp underway, Aitcheson's focus has already shifted toward earning a longer look this fall. Before training camp arrives, he plans to spend the summer building on the momentum from ending his junior career on a high note. 

“I just want to put my head down and work,” Aitcheson said on making the team. “It gets even harder, the bottleneck is even more. There are so many good players around the league and on the team, so I want to give my best, work as hard as I can and see what happens.”

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