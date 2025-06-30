Isles Day to Day: 2025 Development Camp Opens

Groups, notes and quotes from the first day of the New York Islanders 2025 Development Camp

20250630_Day1_DevCamp
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders opened the team's 2025 Development Camp on Monday. See the full roster here. RSVP to an open practice here.

The prospects will be split into two two groups. See below for the groups from day one.

TEAM WHITE

Forwards:

45 - Alex Jefferies
52 - Daylan Kuefler
55 - Cameron Berg
56 - Max Dorrington
59 - Quinn Finley
62 - Ross Mitton
64 - Calum Ritchie
73 - Victor Eklund
76 - Daniil Prokhorov
77 - Luca Romano

Defensemen:

39 - Calle Odelius
41 - Marhsall Warren
42 - Jesse Pulkkinen
46 - Zach Schulz
74 - Kashawn Aitcheson
82 - Brandon Chabrier

Goalies:

35 - Tristan Lennox
79 - Burke Hood

TEAM BLUE

Forwards:

48 - Matt Maggio
54 - Kamil Bednarik
57 - Cole Eiserman
58 - Cam Thiesing
61 - Joey Larson
63 - Danny Nelson
67 - Gleb Veremyev
72 - Jesse Nurmi
78 - Tomas Poletin
81 - Jacob Kvasnicka

Defensemen:

33 - Dennis Good Bogg
36 - Isaiah George
43 - Tomas Machu
47 - Xavier Veilleux
71 - Matthew Schaefer
80 - Sam Laurila

Goaltenders:

1 - Danick Leroux
75 - Reid Dyck

20250630_Day1_DevCamp-4 3
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-31 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-27 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-24 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-20 2
+24 20250630_Day1_DevCamp-19 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-17 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-14 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-13-2 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-10-2 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-13 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-11 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-9 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-3 3
20250630_Day1_DevCamp 3
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-7 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-6 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp-5 2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_Schaefer_room-5
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_AVAILS-2
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_AVAILS-9
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_Group2-13
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_Group2-5
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_Group2-6
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_Group2-74
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_Group2-21
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_Group2-17
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_Group2-11
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_Group2-41
20250630_Day1_DevCamp_Group2-14

PHOTOS: Islanders Development Camp Day One

Snapshots from the first day of New York Islanders development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/NewYorkIslanders.

News Feed

Aitcheson Adding Draft Day, Development Camp to Hit Reel 

Islanders Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Islanders Sign Foudy

Islanders Sign Gauthier

Islanders 2025 Draft Notebook

Islanders Select Six on Day Two

Darche Fares Well in First Draft as Isles GM

Islanders Add Two Highly Touted Prospects with Back-to-Back Picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Islanders Select Eklund at No. 16

Islanders Select Aitcheson at No. 17

Schaefer Pays Tribute to Late Mother After Getting Drafted by Islanders

Islanders Add Elite Defenseman in Matthew Schaefer with First Overall Selection 

Islanders Acquire Two First-Round Picks in 2025 Draft and Heineman in Exchange for Dobson

Islanders Select Schaefer at No. 1

This Day in Isles History: June 27

A Tribute to Matt Martin: Forever an Islander

Matthew Schaefer | Prospect Profile

Islanders Select Victor Eklund 16th Overall 