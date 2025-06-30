Isles Day to Day: 2025 Development Camp Opens

The New York Islanders opened the team's 2025 Development Camp on Monday. See the full roster here. RSVP to an open practice here.

The prospects will be split into two two groups. See below for the groups from day one.

TEAM WHITE

Forwards:

45 - Alex Jefferies

52 - Daylan Kuefler

55 - Cameron Berg

56 - Max Dorrington

59 - Quinn Finley

62 - Ross Mitton

64 - Calum Ritchie

73 - Victor Eklund

76 - Daniil Prokhorov

77 - Luca Romano

Defensemen:

39 - Calle Odelius

41 - Marhsall Warren

42 - Jesse Pulkkinen

46 - Zach Schulz

74 - Kashawn Aitcheson

82 - Brandon Chabrier

Goalies:

35 - Tristan Lennox

79 - Burke Hood