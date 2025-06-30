Isles Day to Day: 2025 Development Camp Opens

The New York Islanders opened the team's 2025 Development Camp on Monday. See the full roster here. RSVP to an open practice here.
The prospects will be split into two two groups. See below for the groups from day one.
TEAM WHITE
Forwards:
45 - Alex Jefferies
52 - Daylan Kuefler
55 - Cameron Berg
56 - Max Dorrington
59 - Quinn Finley
62 - Ross Mitton
64 - Calum Ritchie
73 - Victor Eklund
76 - Daniil Prokhorov
77 - Luca Romano
Defensemen:
39 - Calle Odelius
41 - Marhsall Warren
42 - Jesse Pulkkinen
46 - Zach Schulz
74 - Kashawn Aitcheson
82 - Brandon Chabrier
Goalies:
35 - Tristan Lennox
79 - Burke Hood