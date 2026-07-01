7 Facts: Vitek Vanecek

The New York Islanders signed goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Get to know the newest Isles netminder in the latest edition of 7 Facts.

THE BASICS

Vanecek is a 6’2,” 184 lbs. netminder who is coming off a season with the Utah Mammoth. In 210 career NHL games with the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Utah, the 30-year-old goalie went 101-69-24 along with a .900 SV%, 2.84 GAA and 11 shutouts.

HE WON A STANLEY CUP WITH THE PANTHERS

Vanecek won a Stanley Cup with Florida in 2025.

Though Vanecek did not appear in their 2025 playoff run, he made seven regular-season appearances for the Panthers before they captured the Stanley Cup. He’s also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals and Devils.