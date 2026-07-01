7 Facts: Vitek Vanecek

Learn about the new Islanders goaltender in the latest edition of the 7 facts

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders signed goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a one-year deal on Wednesday. Get to know the newest Isles netminder in the latest edition of 7 Facts. 

THE BASICS

Vanecek is a 6’2,” 184 lbs. netminder who is coming off a season with the Utah Mammoth. In 210 career NHL games with the Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Utah, the 30-year-old goalie went 101-69-24 along with a .900 SV%, 2.84 GAA and 11 shutouts.  

HE WON A STANLEY CUP WITH THE PANTHERS

Vanecek won a Stanley Cup with Florida in 2025. 

Though Vanecek did not appear in their 2025 playoff run, he made seven regular-season appearances for the Panthers before they captured the Stanley Cup. He’s also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals and Devils.

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HE WAS DRAFTED BY WASHINGTON

Vanecek was selected in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft (39th overall) by the Washington Capitals. Vanecek made his NHL debut Jan. 15, 2021, recording 30 saves in a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres. 

He finished sixth in Calder Memorial Trophy voting  after he went 21-10-4 during his rookie campaign in 2020-21, along with a 2.69 GAA and a .908 SV%. 

CAREER HIGHS

Vanecek posted a career best 33 wins in 2022-23 for the Devils, where he went 33-11-4, along with a 2.45 GAA and a career-best .911 SV%. He also set a career high with four shutouts in 2021-22.

INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE AND PRE-NHL CAREER

Vanecek represented his country at two World Juniors in 2015 and 2016. 

After spending his junior career in Czechia, Vanecek came to North America for the 2015-16 season. 

He had a 72-44-16 record along with a 2.58 GAA, .906 save percentage and 11 shutouts in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hershey Bears and San Jose Barracuda. Vanecek was named to the 2019 AHL All-Star roster.   ​

ISLANDERS CONNECTIONS

Vanecek played with former Islander Matt Moulson in Hershey in the 2019-20 season. He also played with former Islander Trevor Gillies in the ECHL, as they suited up for the South Carolina Stingrays together in the 2015-16 season. 

HE WAS ORIGINALLY A FORWARD

Vanecek, a native of Havlickuv, Czech Republic, played for his hometown team of HC Rebel Havlickuv Brod. After his team's goaltender failed to show up for a game, Vanecek put on the goalie equipment and never looked back.

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