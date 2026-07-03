Gustafsson Completes Islanders Development Camp with Confidence

Malte Gustafsson, the New York Islanders’ 2026 first-round pick, had quite a week.

Just days after hearing his name called 13th overall at the 2026 NHL Draft, Gustafsson headed straight to Long Island to report to New York Islanders Development Camp. The week gave him an introduction to the Islanders organization, from on-ice sessions to team-building activities.

“It’s been great, I learned a lot,” Gustafsson said. “On the ice and off the ice. It was a great week.”

By the end of camp, Gustafsson’s teammates noticed how far he’s come in a short span. The 18-year-old zipped around the ice in practice and displayed more confidence than he came into camp with.

“He definitely adjusted quickly and saw I thought he got even better throughout camp,” Danny Nelson said on Thursday. “Especially today, he was flying around, had a few goals, and definitely is an aggressive skater. He’s going to be a really good player.”