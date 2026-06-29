Three Long Islanders Embracing Opportunity At Islanders Development Camp

Tanner Adams, Ryan Franks and Michael Hagens giving Isles Development Camp some local flavor

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By Tucker Terranova

Long Island has experienced an influx in NHL talent in recent years. Eleven Long Islanders played in the league this season – including Smithtown’s Kyle Palmieri and Laurel Hollow’s Marshall Warren. As the talent pool grows, the Islanders dipped their toes into the local waters this week by inviting three local products to Development Camp.

Tanner Adams of Northport, Michael Hagens of Hauppauge and Ryan Franks of Roslyn – all of whom grew up Islander fans – were invited to Islanders Development Camp this week and have embraced the opportunity to learn from the organization they dreamed of joining.

“Being here is still so surreal,” Adams said. “I grew up going to Islander games and training at Northwell, so being able to come to camp and learn from the Islanders is a special experience.”

Adams is one of many current college and professional players who spend their summers training at the Islanders’ practice facility. Seeing first-hand the work it takes to make it to the NHL has fueled Adams to one day achieve his dream as he enters his senior season at Providence College fresh off a 24-point campaign over 36 games.

“Seeing that there have been a lot of Long Islanders coming out of the system recently has shown that if you have what it takes, you can make it happen,” Adams said. “I train with a lot of those guys and that has definitely helped my game.”

Isles Prospects Arrive for 2026 Development Camp

While it's Adams’ first camp with the Islanders, taking the ice with his Providence teammate and Islander prospect, Tomas Machu, has offered a sense of comfort as he gets acclimated.

“Once I knew I was going to camp, [Machu] was the first person I texted,” Adams said. “He’s one of my good friends at Providence, so getting to go through this process with him has been surreal.”

He also shares a unique bond with Hagens. The two grew up playing for the Long Island Royals together, and later at Mount St. Charles Academy, and have built a long-lasting friendship.

“It’s cool to look back and see how far we’ve come,” Hagens said. “We’re best friends off the ice and are together all summer. Whether it’s golfing or just messing around, we’re inseparable.”

Hagens comes from a hockey family, with his younger brother, James, being selected seventh overall by the Boston Bruins last year. Michael believes that brotherly competition helped make him the player he is today, as he is ready to make a name for himself on Long Island after recording five assists over 33 games alongside his brother last season at Boston College.

“Ever since we were young, we’ve constantly been pushing each other,” Hagens said. “It’s been impactful to grow up with him and have the chance to play together at different levels. This week, I want to show Islander fans who I am and just try to get better each day.”

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PHOTOS: Islanders 2026 Development Camp Day 1

Snapshots from the first day of New York Islanders 2026 Development Camp. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

Hagens is a defenseman, but grew up playing forward and took a few shifts as a forward at Boston College. He believes that his experience playing multiple positions has helped him develop a 200-foot style of play.

“It’s definitely helped me see both sides of the puck,” Hagens said. “Being able to see plays from up there and apply that on defense has been helpful. It was an experience most don’t get, so I’m grateful for it.”

Franks is another Long Island product familiar with the Islanders. He played two years of junior hockey with the P.A.L. Jr. Islanders in the National Collegiate Development Conference at Northwell Health Ice Center and embracing the opportunity to skate with his hometown team.

“Coming from where I do and having played in this building [Northwell] before, it means everything for me to be here,” Franks said. “The fact I get to put these colors on is an incredible feeling, and I’m super happy to be here.”

Franks, who won the Robertson Cup this past season with the Maryland Black Bears in the North American Hockey League, is coming off a season where he believes he blossomed into a player ready to make an impact at the next level, producing 59 points (31 G, 28 A) over 43 games.

“I’m super grateful for last season and learning what it takes to win at a competitive level,” Franks said. “I think my experiences there prepared me for what’s to come.”

As he prepares for his freshman season at Canisius College, Franks is hopeful to learn from this coaching staff and continue developing his game.

“The coaching staff is incredible and I hope to take their advice throughout the week and improve,” Franks said. “I just want to keep improving and apply what they teach me, because I know they have my best interests at heart.”

While the experience is one they never forget, all three prospects know this is only a step towards their ultimate goals of playing in the NHL and are proud to see how far hockey in their hometowns have come.

“Long Island is truly a hockey Island,” Franks said. “It’s turning into a true hotbed for talent and I think we’re all hopeful to add to that list.”

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