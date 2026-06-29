Three Long Islanders Embracing Opportunity At Islanders Development Camp

Long Island has experienced an influx in NHL talent in recent years. Eleven Long Islanders played in the league this season – including Smithtown’s Kyle Palmieri and Laurel Hollow’s Marshall Warren. As the talent pool grows, the Islanders dipped their toes into the local waters this week by inviting three local products to Development Camp.

Tanner Adams of Northport, Michael Hagens of Hauppauge and Ryan Franks of Roslyn – all of whom grew up Islander fans – were invited to Islanders Development Camp this week and have embraced the opportunity to learn from the organization they dreamed of joining.

“Being here is still so surreal,” Adams said. “I grew up going to Islander games and training at Northwell, so being able to come to camp and learn from the Islanders is a special experience.”

Adams is one of many current college and professional players who spend their summers training at the Islanders’ practice facility. Seeing first-hand the work it takes to make it to the NHL has fueled Adams to one day achieve his dream as he enters his senior season at Providence College fresh off a 24-point campaign over 36 games.

“Seeing that there have been a lot of Long Islanders coming out of the system recently has shown that if you have what it takes, you can make it happen,” Adams said. “I train with a lot of those guys and that has definitely helped my game.”