New York Islanders Launch First-Ever NHL Fan-Driven Design Contest for 2027-28 Third Jersey

The New York Islanders announced today the launch of a pioneering, fan-driven Third Jersey design contest for the 2027-28 season, marking the first time in National Hockey League history that a franchise has turned to its fanbase to create an official team sweater.

Starting today, an easy-to-use digital design tool will be available, giving fans everything needed to bring their ideas to life. The creator tool includes historic logos and patches, official team fonts, and a wide color palette. A straightforward, “paint-by-number” setup ensures all entries fit the NHL’s official jersey templates, while a notes section allows fans to explain unique details or custom ideas they’d like the team to consider.

Fans will have until July 24 to submit their designs. A team committee will review all submissions and select five finalists, which will then be put online for a public fan vote in early August. The winning design will become the official Islanders Third Jersey, and its creator will receive a team-signed Third Jersey and tickets to a 2027-28 game to watch its on-ice debut.

"Islanders fans are among the most passionate in all of sports, and their emotional investment is the heartbeat of this franchise," said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. "With this contest, we are breaking down traditional boundaries and inviting Isles Nation directly into the design room to do something that has never been done before in our league. Our Third Jersey will truly belong to the fans, born from their passion and chosen by their voice."

For the design tool to create a Third Jersey, click HERE.