Kuehne Brings Size, Skating and Versatility to Islanders Development Camp

Lincoln Kuehne had a bit of a watch party for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Surrounded by his friends and family in a cabin, he relished the special moment of seeing the New York Islanders select him in the fourth round (109th overall) on Saturday afternoon.

“We had a couple of TVs going and found out I got drafted,” Kuehne said. “I was so happy, it was so surreal.”

Kuehne went from a cozy watch party to feverishly packing for a trip to Long Island for development camp. Even seeing the view of the ocean from the flight was surreal for the Fargo, North Dakota native.

“It’s unbelievable,” Kuehne said. “Just from flying in, I thought to myself, this is such a beautiful city, seeing the ocean and stuff like that just on the flight here. Getting here is great, the coaching staff is awesome, and I know some of the players, I love it here.”