Takeaways From Darche’s Free Agency Press Conference

New York Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche met the with media following free agency on Wednesday. Darche touched on his signings, Anders Lee’s departure and salary cap flexibility. Read more below

MACCELLI TO ADD SKILL, OFFENSE TO TOP LINES

The Islanders signed four free agents on Wednesday headlined by Matias Maccelli.

In Maccelli, Darche brought in a skilled, young winger who he thinks can bring an offensive flare to the lineup, specifically to the wing.

"When we talk at the end of the year, [we look] for ways to add skill to the wing," Darche said. "Matias is definitely a skilled player."

The 25-year-old – he turns 26 in October – has 169 career points (51G, 118A) in 295 spanning time in Arizona, Utah and Toronto. That ranks ninth among all 2019 draftees and his 118 assists rank sixth. He had a career year in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes, recording 17 goals and 57 points.

“We brought some offensive skill to our lineup that will help our top lines and that will also help on the power play,” Darche said.

Maccelli will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season, meaning that the door is open for him to stay with the Islanders long-term if it's a good fit.

"He's going to help us now, and if things go well and he plays well with us, nothing says that we can't continue with him," Darche said.