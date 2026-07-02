Takeaways From Darche’s Free Agency Press Conference

Mathieu Darche on free agent signings, cap flexibility and Anders Lee’s departure

Media Availability 7/1: Mathieu Darche

By Cory Wright and Rachel Luscher

New York Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche met the with media following free agency on Wednesday. Darche touched on his signings, Anders Lee’s departure and salary cap flexibility. Read more below

MACCELLI TO ADD SKILL, OFFENSE TO TOP LINES

The Islanders signed four free agents on Wednesday headlined by Matias Maccelli.

In Maccelli, Darche brought in a skilled, young winger who he thinks can bring an offensive flare to the lineup, specifically to the wing.

"When we talk at the end of the year, [we look] for ways to add skill to the wing," Darche said. "Matias is definitely a skilled player."

The 25-year-old – he turns 26 in October – has 169 career points (51G, 118A) in 295 spanning time in Arizona, Utah and Toronto. That ranks ninth among all 2019 draftees and his 118 assists rank sixth. He had a career year in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes, recording 17 goals and 57 points.

“We brought some offensive skill to our lineup that will help our top lines and that will also help on the power play,” Darche said.

Maccelli will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season, meaning that the door is open for him to stay with the Islanders long-term if it's a good fit.

"He's going to help us now, and if things go well and he plays well with us, nothing says that we can't continue with him," Darche said.

BTS: Darche and DeBoer Call Maccelli

DARCHE ON ANDERS LEE

Wednesday marked the end of Anders Lee’s tenure with the Islanders, as the former captain inked a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth.

Lee left his mark on the Islanders. His 923 games played are fifth all time. His 308 goals are fourth. His 549 points are 10th. He tied Denis Potvin as the longest serving captain in team history, wearing the C from 2018 to today. He won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his humanitarian work in the community, notably his Kancer Jams and community scholarships.

He was usually the first to call and welcome a new draft pick – including 2026 first-round pick Malte Gustafsson – and with his departure, number 27 is officially retired, as John Tonelli, who it was retired for in 2020, only made the exception for Lee.

“I just want to recognize and thank Anders for everything he's meant for this organization, like he's a true pro,” Darche said. “He cared about this team on and off the ice, the way he's been for all these years on Long Island, the way he got involved in the community.”

“I wish him, his wife, Grace, the whole family the best of luck in Utah, and we thank him for everything he's done for the organization,” Darche added.

In the end, it was a business decision, as Darche said the two sides couldn’t agree on term for his next contract, with Darche looking to keep paths open for younger players and prospects.

“The term was tougher for us,” Darche said. “We couldn't come to an agreement, and again, I wish him only the best. I'm actually happy for Anders that he got the term that he wanted and the money he wanted. Good on him for getting what he wanted.”

Thank You Anders Lee

DARCHE ON SALARY CAP FLEXIBILITY

Flexibility for Darche was the focus.

All four of the Islanders free agent signings on Wednesday were one-year deals, as Darche looked to preserve his cap space for next year, as well as options for the team’s long-term outlook.

The NHL’s salary cap is projected to raise $9.5M to an upper limit of $113.5M for the 2027-28 season. Darche estimates he’ll have approximately $40M in cap space to work with next July with 13 players under contract for the 2027-28 season. Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman will be restricted free agents next summer, but Darche said he expects both players “to be with us for a long time.”

“I want it to help us now and going forward,” Darche said. “The flexibility we're going to have as far as contract numbers and cap numbers going into this season and next season and next off season, I think we're at a very good spot, while still having a very competitive team. I still view this team as a playoff contender.”

The flexibility also allows for young players to push for spots. Darche spoke against the backdrop of the Blue and White Scrimmage, which featured first-round picks Cole Eiserman, Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson. Eklund made his NHL debut at the end of last season and all three will be playing in the NHL or AHL this season.

“If they show they belong, we'll put them on a team,” Darche said. “I don't have a timeline on them. It could be a training camp, it could be two months into the season, it could be next season.”

Darche added that as the Isles continue to restock their prospect pool, he wasn’t interested in selling the future for a “quick burst” this season. That said, he still expects the Islanders – who are returning with Matthew Schaefer, Mathew Barzal, Ilya Sorokin and Bo Horvat – to push for a playoff spot.

DARCHE ON CHAFFEE, KESSEL AND COMPETITION

Mitchell Chaffee and Matthew Kessel also inked one-year deals on Wednesday and are expected to bolster the team’s depth and help push for spots in the Islanders lineup.

“We want to have the 'you eat what you kill' mentality, and that's what's going to happen,” Darche said.

Darche lauded Chaffee’s point-per-game season in the AHL last season, as well as his physicality and work ethic. In Kessel, Darche sees a big defenseman who can also add to the team’s depth, which he said was tested in the wake of Alexander Romanov, Tony DeAngelo and Ryan Pulock’s injuries last season.

“We're just trying to bring some depth to the organization and bring some competition at training camp,” Darche said.

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