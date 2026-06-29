From Dryer to Draft: Get to Know Cowan and His Experience on His Draft Day

Get to know Bobby Cowan, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2026 NHL Draft (205th overall)

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By Alexis Gross

Bobby Cowan was doing his laundry in his Kalamazoo apartment when he was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round of the 2026 NHL Draft (205th overall).

“I was alone in my apartment in Kalamazoo, but it was a pretty surreal moment.” Cowan said. “I was doing my laundry when I got the call.”

The call was a long time coming, as the 20-year-old had previously gone undrafted before reentering the Draft.

“It was surreal,” Cowan said. “I kind of expected it, but I kept going undrafted, so I really didn’t have my hopes too high. Then when it actually happened, I didn’t really know how to react… My phone was blowing up from all my friends and family, so it was a lot of fun.”

Cowan had a productive rookie year in the NCAA at Western Michigan University, with 24 points (5G, 19A) in 39 games. He led all rookies in points.

“I like to say I’m a goal scorer who can also make plays, I see the ice really well, and I’ll always work my hardest,” Cowan said, adding that he models his game after Carolina’s Logan Stankoven.

While he’s new to the organization, Cowan is familiar with Sam Laurila and Lincoln Kuehne as collegiate opponents, so there was a sense of familiarity as he stepped into the Isles facilities for the first time. He is eager to meet everyone and form a good dynamic with the other guys, including his Development Camp roommate, 2026 sixth-round pick Artyom Matuyk.

Cowan has a connection with Islanders Captain Anders Lee, as both hail from Edina, MN. Lee played for Edina High School from 2007-09 and Cowan played for Edina High from 2021-2023. It’s a small world, and Lee is connected to his roots – the Isles captain made time to skate with the high school team over their winter break this past season.

Skating with a pro – and Edina High alum – was a surreal experience for Cowan. 

“Edina is known for hockey, so it was a big deal to him growing up that Edina produced a player like Anders Lee,” Cowan said. “He skated with us over winter break, so when I see him next, it’ll be pretty cool.”

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PHOTOS: Islanders 2026 Development Camp Day 1

Snapshots from the first day of New York Islanders 2026 Development Camp. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

They’re 16 years apart in age, but Lee’s exploits are well-known in Edina. Lee, who has 14 NHL seasons on his resume, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft (152nd overall), so Cowan saw him as an example of how someone can carve out a successful NHL career for themselves as a late round draft pick.

“I watched him grow up, go through the program, college, and stuff like that,” Cowan said. “Then, obviously, being drafted to the same team is pretty cool.”

As far as Development Camp goes, Cowan really wants to get to know everyone, understand the program and take it all in.

“I really want to just get to learn the program, learn to meet everyone, and really take it all in the first year,” Cowan said.

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