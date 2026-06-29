From Dryer to Draft: Get to Know Cowan and His Experience on His Draft Day

Bobby Cowan was doing his laundry in his Kalamazoo apartment when he was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round of the 2026 NHL Draft (205th overall).

“I was alone in my apartment in Kalamazoo, but it was a pretty surreal moment.” Cowan said. “I was doing my laundry when I got the call.”

The call was a long time coming, as the 20-year-old had previously gone undrafted before reentering the Draft.

“It was surreal,” Cowan said. “I kind of expected it, but I kept going undrafted, so I really didn’t have my hopes too high. Then when it actually happened, I didn’t really know how to react… My phone was blowing up from all my friends and family, so it was a lot of fun.”