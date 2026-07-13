7 Facts: Matthew Kessel

The New York Islanders signed defenseman Matthew Kessel to a one-year contract on July 1. Get to know Kessel in the latest edition of 7 facts.

THE BASICS

Kessel is a 6'3”, 212 lbs. defenseman from Scottsdale, Arizona. He was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft (150th overall).

PRO EXPERIENCE

The 26-year-old has played in 99 career NHL games with the Blues, recording 13 points (3G, 10A), including one game-winning goal. Kessel also has 151 career AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds on his resume, with 61 points (13G, 48A) over that span.