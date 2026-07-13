7 Facts: Matthew Kessel

Get to know new Islanders defenseman in the latest edition of 7 facts

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By Alexis Gross

The New York Islanders signed defenseman Matthew Kessel to a one-year contract on July 1. Get to know Kessel in the latest edition of 7 facts.

THE BASICS

Kessel is a 6'3”, 212 lbs. defenseman from Scottsdale, Arizona. He was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft (150th overall). 

PRO EXPERIENCE

The 26-year-old has played in 99 career NHL games with the Blues, recording 13 points (3G, 10A), including one game-winning goal. Kessel also has 151 career AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds on his resume, with 61 points (13G, 48A) over that span.

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HE WON THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP AT UMASS

Kessel spent three seasons at UMass, totaling 51 points (23G, 28A) through 100 NCAA games. His experience was capped with a National Championship victory in 2021 where he served as an alternate captain.

In addition to an NCAA Division I Championship, Kessel helped lead UMass to two Hockey East titles.

Kessel played with Mitchell Chaffee, who also signed a one-year deal on July 1, during the 2019-20 season at UMass.

HE WON A CLARK CUP WITH SIOUX FALLS 

Kessel played for the Fargo Force, Chicago Steel, and Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he recorded 22 points (2G, 2A) in 114 games. 

He won the Clark Cup in 2019 with Sioux Falls. In his 2018-19 season, he put up 19 points during the season (2G, 17A), with four points (1G, 3A) in the playoffs.

HE COMES FROM A FAMILY OF ATHLETES

Kessel was inspired to dive into sports and pursue a pro path, largely influenced by his family of athletes. 

His oldest brother, Mitch, played college football at Cincinnati. His second oldest brother, Will, played college hockey at Western Michigan and served as team captain. His third brother, Peter, played college hockey at Holy Cross.

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HE REPRESENTED TEAM USA AT THE 2024 WORLDS 

Kessel represented Team USA at the 2024 World Championship, where he recorded one assist over two games.

FORMER ISLANDER CONNECTIONS

Kessel has played with some former Islanders during his time in St. Louis, including Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo, as well as current Islander – and former Blues captain – Brayden Schenn.

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