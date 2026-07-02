Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Development Camp Day 4

Attendance and news from day four of camp

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By Tucker Terranova and Alexis Gross

New York Islanders Development Camp is in its fourth and final day as Isles prospects hit the ice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.

See below for attendance. 

Blue Group

Forwards

56 Tanner Adams
96 Benjamin Brunelle
73 Victor Eklund
71 Gabriel Frasca
65 Layne Gallacher
63 Danny Nelson
78 Tomas Poletin
82 Luca Romano
67 Gleb Veremyev

Defensemen

36 Isaiah George
83 Dennis Good Bogg
88 Malte Gustafsson
86 Michael Hagens
97 Ryan Healey 
87 Thomas Machu
42 Jesse Pulkkinen

Goaltenders

1 Daniel Hauser
60 Josh Kotai

2026 Blue and White Scrimmage Recap

White Group

Forwards

54 Kamil Bednarik
55 Cam Berg
93 Bobby Cowan
57 Cole Eiserman
98 Ryan Franks
95 Justin Kerr
89 Jacob Kvasnicka
94 Artyom Matyuk
72 Jesse Nurmi
76 Daniil Prokhorov

Defensemen

37 Kashawn Aitcheson
90 Lincoln Kuehne
80 Sam Laurila
84 Henry Nelson
39 Calle Odelius
46 Zach Schulz
47 Xavier Veilleux

Goaltenders

50 Sam Hillebrandt
79 Burke Hood

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PHOTOS: Islanders 2026 Development Camp Day 4

Snapshots from the fourth day of New York Islanders 2026 Development Camp. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders.

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