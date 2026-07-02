Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Development Camp Day 4

New York Islanders Development Camp is in its fourth and final day as Isles prospects hit the ice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.

See below for attendance.

Blue Group

Forwards

56 Tanner Adams

96 Benjamin Brunelle

73 Victor Eklund

71 Gabriel Frasca

65 Layne Gallacher

63 Danny Nelson

78 Tomas Poletin

82 Luca Romano

67 Gleb Veremyev

Defensemen

36 Isaiah George

83 Dennis Good Bogg

88 Malte Gustafsson

86 Michael Hagens

97 Ryan Healey

87 Thomas Machu

42 Jesse Pulkkinen

Goaltenders

1 Daniel Hauser

60 Josh Kotai