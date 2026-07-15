Islanders 2026-27 Home Opener Set for Oct. 3

Islanders to host New Jersey Devils in 2026-27 home opener at UBS Arena

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By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 3, as the Isles will take on the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena.

The full 2026-27 Islanders schedule will be released on July 16 at 1 p.m. Stay tuned to NewYorkIslanders.com and the team's social media channels for the latest news and information on the schedule.

Single Game Tickets to regular season games at UBS Arena will go on sale on July 24 at 12 p.m. and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for the priority presale here.

For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com/.

To secure memberships at the best pricing, exclusive benefits and guaranteed access to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, visit newyorkislanders.com/member or call 888-694-7537.

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