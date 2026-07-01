Sam Laurila Enjoys First Healthy Development Camp With Islanders

Sam Laurila had a little FOMO last season at New York Islanders Development Camp.

An injury prevented the defenseman from doing on-ice training with the group, but he still enjoyed the team bonding team off the ice. This year, he’s getting the best of both worlds as he entered camp fully healthy and with his first NCAA season under his belt.

“It’s way better than watching,” Laurila said. “I’m super pumped to be skating this year and participate and show what I can do.”

Laurila, the Isles’ 2025 fifth-round pick (138th overall), recently completed his first year of college hockey at North Dakota, with 10 points (1G, 9A) in 36 games. He put up 41 points (8G, 33A) in 57 games with the USHL’s Fargo Force in 2024-25, the season leading up to his draft.

“It’s a big step from junior, and I think I really matured in my game on and off the ice too,” Laurila said. “I had some great leaders that I learned a lot from.”