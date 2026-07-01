Sam Laurila Enjoys First Healthy Development Camp With Islanders

Sam Laurila, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, is looking to build off first NCAA campaign.

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By Alexis Gross

Sam Laurila had a little FOMO last season at New York Islanders Development Camp.

An injury prevented the defenseman from doing on-ice training with the group, but he still enjoyed the team bonding team off the ice. This year, he’s getting the best of both worlds as he entered camp fully healthy and with his first NCAA season under his belt. 

“It’s way better than watching,” Laurila said. “I’m super pumped to be skating this year and participate and show what I can do.”

Laurila, the Isles’ 2025 fifth-round pick (138th overall), recently completed his first year of college hockey at North Dakota, with 10 points (1G, 9A) in 36 games. He put up 41 points (8G, 33A) in 57 games with the USHL’s Fargo Force in 2024-25, the season leading up to his draft.  

“It’s a big step from junior, and I think I really matured in my game on and off the ice too,” Laurila said. “I had some great leaders that I learned a lot from.”

Laurila said his poise in bigger moments, such as late game situations, has grown in his time at North Dakota. He credits his puck management to the natural maturing process for any player going up a level. The maturation process will continue off the ice next season as well as he moves from a dorm to an apartment, where daily tasks like cooking become his responsibility. 

“It’s just kind of growing up and becoming a man,” Laurila said, citing steak, sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts as his culinary specialty.

The 19-year-old sees some familiar faces in the locker room, including some former United States National Team Development Program teammates like Jacob Kvasnicka, Kamil Bednarik and 2024 first-round pick Cole Eiserman. 

“He’s one of my best buddies,” Eiserman said. “We keep in touch all the time. He’s a great dude and it’s super cool to witness his success. We’ve been to a couple minor league baseball games together, and we always just have a fun time.” 

The two good friends are reunited this week as roommates for Development Camp, so the two bring the fun they’re having at camp back home for late night laughs.  

 “We both love baseball, watching shows together and he’s hilarious,” Eiserman said. “He’s my roommate right now, so it’s pretty fun. He keeps me up past my bedtime.”

Eiserman told the Islanders social media team that his fun fact was that he and Laurila enjoyed going to minor league baseball games together. While the two have taken in some Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks games, the chance to go to Yankee Stadium on Monday was an early highlight of camp. Safe to say, Laurila is enjoying his time on Long Island with the guys while they’re not on the ice. 

“We went to Long Beach last year, and then again this year,” Laurila said. “We also went to the Yankees game last night, so obviously that was a lot of fun.” 

As for 2026 Development Camp, the 6’0,” 184 lbs. defenseman is eager to not only improve his skills, form relationships with the other guys and organization.

 “Obviously I want to get better at my skill, but mainly gain relationships and meet new guys,” Laurila said.

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