Isaiah George Motivated to Earn Opening Night Roster Spot

Since his first Rookie Camp in 2022, Isaiah George has entered every season with the mindset of making the New York Islanders roster.

Now entering his fifth season in the organization, George has 37 NHL games on his resume and will head into Islanders Training Camp with his most realistic chance yet of making the New York Islanders’ Opening Night roster.

“Every year since I was 18, I came in trying to make the team,” George said. “I just want to put my best foot forward and do things the right way.”

This summer, George is determined to make the strides necessary to earn a spot. Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche recently spoke highly of George, saying the organization believes in him and hopes he earns a roster spot this October. The praise was music to the 22-year-old defenseman’s ears.

“It’s always great to hear your coaches and front office speak highly of you,” George said. “I’m just trying to be the player I know I can be.”