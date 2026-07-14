Josh Bailey Inducted into NYS Hockey Hall of Fame

Josh Bailey reflects on his Islanders career after NYS Hockey Hall of Fame induction

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By Tucker Terranova

Josh Bailey added another honor to his hockey career on July 12 when he was inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame. 

Bailey joined 15 new inductees in the Class of 2026. He was honored in Troy, N.Y., alongside National Hockey League alumni, front office executives, reporters and others who left their mark on the game, including former General Managers Don Maloney and Neil Smith. 

For Bailey, the induction was a pleasant surprise and an enjoyable opportunity to reminisce about his career while connecting with other hockey figures. 

"We had a really nice time with my family," Bailey said. "We enjoyed listening to different speeches from people who have been around the game for a long time."

Bailey played all of his 15 NHL seasons in the Empire State with the Islanders from 2008 to 2023. 

Bailey skated in 1,057 games for the Islanders and is one of only three players to play 1,000 games with the Isles, something Bailey believes would not have been possible without the support of the front offices and coaching staffs he played for. 

"I had people who believed in me throughout my time here with Garth [Snow], Lou [Lamoriello] and a number of different coaches, so the timing of it all worked out," Bailey said. "I always had a great group of guys in that locker room who supported me and each other. Everything just kind of came together and worked out well. I'm very lucky." 

The Canadian forward was selected ninth overall in the 2008 NHL Draft and became one of the longest-tenured Islanders in franchise history, ranking third in games played (1,057). His longevity was matched by his production, as he ranks fourth in franchise history in assists (396) and seventh in points (580).

Spending his entire career on Long Island is something the 36-year-old takes pride in. He knows how special it is to wear just one sweater throughout an NHL career and is proud to have done it with the Islanders. 

"It was one of the greatest honors of my life to put on that jersey and play my entire career here in front of this fan base," Bailey said. "As a kid growing up in Ontario, I didn't know much about Long Island or the history of the team when I got drafted. I've lived here longer than anywhere else in my life, and it really feels like home." 

Bailey was selected to the 2018 NHL All-Star Game during a season in which he recorded a career-high 71 points (18G, 53A) in 76 games. 

Bailey elevated his game when it mattered most with 50 points (16G, 34A) in 71 playoff games. He was a key member of the Islanders runs to the third round of the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 and led the team with 20 points (2G, 18A) in 18 games in the 2020 playoffs.  

Bailey scored two playoff overtime goals, including the Game 1 winner in the 2019 Eastern Conference First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, burying a rebound on a play forever linked with Brendan Burke's "Game 1, to the Island" call. 

Bailey remains a familiar face to Islanders fans. He joined the Islanders Radio broadcasts before the 2025-26 season as an analyst. 

"It was never something on my radar," Bailey said. "I love watching the game and analyzing it. Alan [Fuehring], Cal [Clutterbuck] and Hicks [Thomas Hickey] do such a great job, so they made my job very easy coming in." 

He has remained on Long Island since retiring and is grateful for the support he has received from both the Islanders organization and its fan base. 

"My family and I love it here, and it's become our home," Bailey said. "It's got the perfect mix of everything. You put all those factors together, and it's just a fantastic place. I'm proud to have played here for so long."

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