Questions and Isles: Favorite Dessert

On the sweetest edition of Questions and Isles, NewYorkIslanders.com asked the team to reveal their favorite dessert. Check out their responses below.

Sebastian Aho: "Carrot cake"

Mat Barzal: "I love every dessert. My mom makes a wicked peach cobbler, but last dessert on Earth, I gotta do something like banana cream pie"

Sam Bolduc: "Cheesecake"

Cal Clutterbuck: "Not a huge dessert person, but an ice cream sundae"

Casey Cizikas: "Crème Brule"

Noah Dobson: "Just some nice chocolate chip cookies"

Pierre Engvall: "Brownie with some vanilla ice cream"

Hudson Fasching: "Big brownie guy, if I had to pick one"

Bo Horvat: "I don't even know where to start haha. I have a big sweet tooth so I'm always a sucker for chocolate chip cookies, so I'll go with that"