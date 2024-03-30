Questions and Isles: Favorite Dessert

Find out which Islanders have a sweet tooth in this edition of Questions and Isles

QuestionsAndIsles_1920x10280 5
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

On the sweetest edition of Questions and Isles, NewYorkIslanders.com asked the team to reveal their favorite dessert. Check out their responses below. 

Sebastian Aho: "Carrot cake"

Mat Barzal: "I love every dessert. My mom makes a wicked peach cobbler, but last dessert on Earth, I gotta do something like banana cream pie"

Sam Bolduc: "Cheesecake"

Cal Clutterbuck: "Not a huge dessert person, but an ice cream sundae"

Casey Cizikas: "Crème Brule"

Noah Dobson: "Just some nice chocolate chip cookies"

Pierre Engvall: "Brownie with some vanilla ice cream"

Hudson Fasching: "Big brownie guy, if I had to pick one"

Bo Horvat: "I don't even know where to start haha. I have a big sweet tooth so I'm always a sucker for chocolate chip cookies, so I'll go with that"

Anders Lee: "Love ice cream, throw a brownie in there with cookies. Something like that"

Matt Martin: "Probably cheesecake"

Brock Nelson: "Chocolate chip cookies"

JG Pageau: "Cookies"

Kyle Palmieri: "Ice cream or tiramasu"

Adam Pelech: "Probably a chocolate lava cake"

Ryan Pulock: That's tough. Really depends but I'll say warm brownie with ice cream

Alex Romanov: "Carrot cake or cheese cake"

Ilya Sorokin: Medovik"

Semyon Varlamov: "Tiramasu"

Oliver Wahlstrom: "Honestly anything with oreo in it I'll take down easily"

