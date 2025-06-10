Get to Know Calum Ritchie

Calum Ritchie was acquired by the New York Islanders, along with a first-round pick, in exchange for Brock Nelson in March. Ritchie, the 27th overall pick by Colorado in 2023, just wrapped up his fourth and final season in junior with the Oshawa Generals and has his sights on pro hockey, which you can read about here.

There’s a lot more to Ritchie, who caught up with NewYorkIslanders.com in an exclusive interview. Learn more about the Islanders prospect below!

HOCKEY RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Ritchie’s father played at the triple-A level and his older brother Ethan played five OHL seasons and two ECHL seasons, playing three pro games for the AHL Providence Bruins in 2023-24.

“I grew up idolizing my brother and my dad and the way they played hockey, I instantly fell in love with it,” Ritchie said. “It’s been my whole life since.”

INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE

The Oakville, ON native represented Team Canada in his first career trip to the World Juniors last season. He put up two points (1G, 1A) in five games for Team Canada, and while they did not medal in the tournament, Ritchie, who served as an alternate captained, viewed his experience on an international stage as important for his growth.

“It was lot of fun, representing your country is a huge honor any chance you get,” Ritchie said. “It was a disappointing result for us obviously, but I learned a lot and gained experience. Played with a lot of great guys and had great coaching. It was good experience overall for my development.”