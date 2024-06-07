This Day in Isles History: June 7

June 7, 1976 -Two Islanders take home major NHL awards, as Denis Potvin wins the Norris Trophy while Bryan Trottier claims the Calder Trophy.

Potvin won the award for the league's best defenseman after recording 98 points (31G, 67A) in 78 games, which led all defensemen in scoring. This marked the first of Potvin's three Norris Trophies and snapped Bobby Orr's eight-year streak of winning the NHL's top defenseman trophy. Potvin also finished second in Hart Trophy voting, losing to Philadelphia's Bobby Clarke.