This Day in Isles History: June 7

Denis Potvin wins Norris Trophy and Bryan Trottier wins Calder Trophy in 1976

By New York Islanders
June 7, 1976 -Two Islanders take home major NHL awards, as Denis Potvin wins the Norris Trophy while Bryan Trottier claims the Calder Trophy.

Potvin won the award for the league's best defenseman after recording 98 points (31G, 67A) in 78 games, which led all defensemen in scoring. This marked the first of Potvin's three Norris Trophies and snapped Bobby Orr's eight-year streak of winning the NHL's top defenseman trophy. Potvin also finished second in Hart Trophy voting, losing to Philadelphia's Bobby Clarke.

Trottier won the league's rookie of the year honors after racking up 95 points (32G, 63A) in 80 games. At the time, Trottier's 95 points were the most ever for a first-year player, smashing Marcel Dionne's previous record of 77 points in 1971-72. While Trottier finished first in Calder voting, Islanders goaltender Chico Resch finished second.

