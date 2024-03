It's tough to choose between two of the most elite dips: guacamole and queso.

Just in queso you were curious, NewYorkIslanders.com has quac you covered with this edition of Questions and Isles.

Sebastian Aho: "Queso"

Mat Barzal: "Guac"

Sam Bolduc: "Guac"

Cal Clutterbuck: "Queso"

Casey Cizikas: "Guac"

Noah Dobson: "Guac"

Pierre Engvall: "Guac"

Hudson Fasching: "Guac"