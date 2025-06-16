Bowness Named Assistant General Manager & Director of Player Personnel

The Islanders announced that Ryan Bowness has been named Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel

GettyImages-1788132065000
By New York Islanders
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced today that Ryan Bowness has been named Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel.

Bowness joins the Islanders after three seasons with the Ottawa Senators. He served as Assistant General Manager with the Senators from 2022-23 through 2023-24 and Ottawa’s Associate General Manager in 2024-25. The Halifax, NS native spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2016-17 through 2021-22, as the Director of Pro Scouting and a Pro Scout. He won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2017. Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, Bowness spent seven seasons as a member of the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers Hockey Operations Department, serving in a wide variety of capacities including Pro Scout, Manager of Hockey Operations, and Manager of Player Development.

He was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2001 NHL Draft. He played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, after playing major junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League’s Brampton Battalion and Oshawa Generals.

Bowness is the son of the former Islanders Head Coach, Rick Bowness. Ryan and his wife Victoria have a son, Brendan and a daughter, Blake.

