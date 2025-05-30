Islanders Sign Palmieri

The New York Islanders have signed forward Kyle Palmieri to a two-year contract.

Palmieri, 34, scored 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games with the Islanders last season, during his fourth full year with the club. He finished third on the team in goals and points and tied for the team lead with five power-play goals.

The Islanders acquired Palmieri in a trade with the New Jersey Devils in April, 2021. Born on Long Island in Smithtown, NY, Palmieri has 172 points (87 goals, 85 assists) in 305 career games with the Islanders, along with 17 points (10 goals, 7 assists) in 30 Islanders playoff games. He matched his career-high of 30 goals in 2023-24 and has appeared in all 82 Islanders games in each of the last two seasons.

In 900 career NHL Games with the Islanders, Devils and Anaheim Ducks, Palmieri has scored 527 points (270 goals, 257 assists). He’s added 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 68 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 5'11, 195-pound forward was selected in the first round (26th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft by Anaheim. He has surpassed the 20-goal mark seven times in his career and represented New Jersey at the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend. Palmieri played three seasons in the American Hockey League with the Ducks affiliates, the Syracuse Crunch and the Norfolk Admirals, scoring 134 points (75 goals and 59 assists) in 148 games.

Prior to his professional career, Palmieri played one season at the University of Notre Dame and two seasons with the United States National Development Program. On the international stage, he played for Team USA at the 2008 U-18 World Junior Championships, the 2010 and 2011 World Junior Championships, the 2012 World Championships and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.