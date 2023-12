NewYorkIslanders.com asked the Isles what their favorite movie is. Read up on their responses below.

Sebastian Aho: Inception.

Mat Barzal: The Departed.

Sam Bolduc: I don't have one in particular, I watch a lot of movies.

Cal Clutterbuck: When I was a kid, it was Ace Ventura I would say. As an adult, it probably has to be Shawshank Redemption.

Casey Cizikas: Troy.

Noah Dobson: Wedding Crashers.

Pierre Engvall: That's a hard one. I'll go with the Dark Knight.