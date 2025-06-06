Top Prospects Talk Islanders and Describe Their Games at NHL Combine

The top prospects in the NHL Draft were in Buffalo this week for the NHL Combine.

NewYorkIslanders.com caught up with six of them, including the top four North American-ranked skaters: defenseman Matthew Schaefer, forwards Michael Misa, James Hagens and James O’Brien, as well as the top two Internationally-ranked skaters in forwards Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund.

Here are some highlights:

Describe Your Game / NHL Comparable

Matthew Schaefer to NewYorkIslanders.com

"I'm a two-way defenseman. I'm really competitive. I love winning and hate losing. Really good hockey IQ and really good skating ability. I like to play in all three zones and just be a defenseman that can play anywhere, power play, penalty kill, go on with the minute left to gain the lead, or go on with a minute left to protect the lead. I want to be an all-around player."

(Editor’s note: Schaefer told reporters he likes to watch Colorado’s Cale Makar and Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen, but doesn’t necessarily model his game after either. He praised Winnipeg Jets’ forward Brandon Tanev’s shot blocking ability on the PK)

Michael Misa to NewYorkIslanders.com

"My playmaking is probably my strongest asset. I'd give it to my speed and shot too. Those three things are something I look to take with me to the next level, and I think it's going to help my game a lot.

Coming into this year, I've just tried to round out my game with that 200-foot player. Offensively, I like to make plays, I got good hockey IQ, I just like to make players around me better. Defensively, I've tried to become more reliable and just be harder on the puck defensively, to make myself that 200-foot player."

(Ed note: despite being a center, Misa told reporters he models his game after Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov)

James Hagens to NewYorkIslanders.com

"I think I'm an exciting player to watch. I'm someone that uses the skating, his hockey IQ, to be able to see the ice and make plays. I love to compete, especially on the ice, I'm able to play a full two-way game, able to be trusted in all zones of the ice."

(Hagens compared his game to New Jersey’s Jack Hughes)

Jake O’Brien to NewYorkIslanders.com

I'd say a very smart player, high hockey IQ. My ability to pass the puck is high. I feel like I'm very good at passing through little seams and under pressure. I'm a good 200-foot player, and I make those around me better.

(O’Brien compared his game to Dallas’ Wyatt Johnston)

Anton Frondell

"[I model my game after Aleksander] Barkov in Florida. Captain, good size, strong. Good hockey sense. A smart player that likes to compete, I would say, Barkov. I play like him."

Victor Eklund

"[I model my game after] Travis Konecny. He definitely plays with a lot of energy and tries to get under the skin of the opponents and just play pretty physical like I do."