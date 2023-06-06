This Day in Isles History: June 6

QUOTES:

"We spent our time and effort mostly on kids. I told Roy Boe, 'O.K., you're going to go through the expansion draft and get 19 problem children. Either the guys can't play, they're too old, or they have personal problems. Second, your product is going to be constantly compared to the New York Rangers,' who were then the second-best team in hockey. Also, we were in the East Division with Montreal, Boston, the Rangers and four other established teams. We were guaranteed last place. But there was a ray of hope if we were patient because everyone in hockey knew that the amateur draft for the next few years was loaded. What other choice did we have?" - Bill Torrey to Sports Illustrated in 1982

"The Boston Bruins were the worst team in the league when I joined them in 1961 and they built that team to be the best team in hockey. Then I joined the New York Islanders and we were the worst team in the league. As an Islander, we broke all the negative records I set as a Bruin, but over the years I saw the Islanders franchise develop into the best team in hockey.It's very rewarding to know that you were a part of two franchises going from the worst to the best. It all happened so fast. It was 18 years of my life, but when I look back at it, it was very quick the way things happened and unfolded."- Ed Westfall to NewYorkIslanders.com in 2011.