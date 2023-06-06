This Day in Isles History: June 6

June 6, 1972 -The 1972 NHL Expansion Draft - the date when the Islanders tangibly became a team. At NewYorkIslanders.com, we look back at a landmark moment for the franchise.
1972 EXPANSION DRAFT:
The Islanders and their expansion cousins, the Atlanta Flames, each selected 21 players in the 1972 expansion draft from the 14 established NHL teams. While today's 30 teams will lose one player, the 14 teams in 1972 each lost three.
In 1972, teams could protect two goalies and 15 skaters in the expansion draft. Once a player was selected, the established teams could move another player into the vacant protected slot and only one goalie could be claimed per team. The netminders also had to be selected first, so the first four picks in the expansion draft - including Billy Smith - were all goalies.