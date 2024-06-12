This Day in Isles History: June 12

June 12, 1978 - Mike Bossy wins the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

Bossy had 53 goals and 91 points in his rookie season, making him the first rookie ever to score 50 goals. Bossy called his shot, telling Islanders GM Bill Torrey that he intended to score 50 goals in his rookie season. After scoring 53 goals in his first season, Bossy followed it up with eight more 50-goal seasons, totalling an astounding nine-straight 50-goal campaigns.

Bossy became the third Islander to win the Calder Trophy after Denis Potvin (1974) and Bryan Trottier (1976).