This Day in Isles History: June 12

Mike Bossy wins the Calder Trophy in 1978

Mike Bossy Through the Years

© Focus On Sport/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

June 12, 1978 - Mike Bossy wins the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

Bossy had 53 goals and 91 points in his rookie season, making him the first rookie ever to score 50 goals. Bossy called his shot, telling Islanders GM Bill Torrey that he intended to score 50 goals in his rookie season. After scoring 53 goals in his first season, Bossy followed it up with eight more 50-goal seasons, totalling an astounding nine-straight 50-goal campaigns.

Bossy became the third Islander to win the Calder Trophy after Denis Potvin (1974) and Bryan Trottier (1976).

LEGENDS PAGE: MIKE BOSSY

Legends Plaque Series: Mike Bossy

Related Content

Isles Radio: Mike Bossy

Mike Bossy's 50 in 50

News Feed

Cal Clutterbuck Wins the 2023-24 Bob Nystrom Award

Islanders Donate $25,000 in First-Ever ICF Scholarship

This Day in Isles History: June 11

This Day in Isles History: June 10

This Day in Isles History: June 7

This Day in Isles History: June 6

Dobson and Romanov Take a Step Forward

Islanders Prospect Report June 3, 2024

New York Islanders, UBS Arena Unveil Dual-Mode Joint Mobile App to Enhance Fan Experience

Naumovs Named Goalie Coach of the Bridgeport Islanders

Lee Credits Islanders Community Support in King Clancy Win

King Clancy winner Lee of Islanders reflects on making difference for cancer patients

Islanders' Anders Lee Awarded King Clancy Trophy

Islanders Prospect Report: May 28, 2024

This Day in Isles History: May 28

Islanders Acquire Three Picks in 2024 NHL Draft

Horvat Helps Isles in First Full Season

This Day in Isles History: May 24