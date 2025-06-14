Hockey with Hicks: Inside the Islanders Street Hockey Session with Thomas Hickey

Every kid enthusiastically raised their hand to ask a question to former defenseman Thomas Hickey after he ran Friday’s Islanders Street Hockey session at Northwell Health Ice Center on a summer afternoon.

“Everyone was smiling and chatty,” Hickey said. “Everyone was super comfortable asking me anything from my favorite candy to things about hockey. All good questions, super engaged group of kids. We had the perfect day for it too.”

Over 50 kids were in attendance to enjoy playing in the outdoor street rink, having fun in a rotation of drills while getting to chat with and play with Hickey. One drill included the former defenseman setting up the kids to take slapshots.

“First we were doing stickhandling and then shooting from a pass,” said eight-year-old Aden Mandel. “And after that we were having faceoffs and doing 1v1, 2v2 and then the last game was 4v4. It was fun.”

Kirsten Yacino's nine-year-old son Hudson came straight from school, thrilled for the clinic.

"He lives for this kind of stuff," Yacino said. "He was so excited on the way here."

Hudson is an active participant in the Islanders Street Hockey program. He developed a passion for the sport, both on the ice and in a street hockey setting and his mother is pleased to watch him become more well-rounded through playing.

“It’s great to see how much he’s improved out there," Yacino said. "And socially, he’s making friends outside of school. Through events like this, he’s learning to be a good teammate and a good friend.”