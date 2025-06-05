Finley Focused on Building off Breakout Sophomore Season

Quinn Finley turned some heads this past season.

The sophomore led the Wisconsin Badgers with 20 –goals and 40 –points in a breakout campaign, even leading the NCAA in both categories in January. The Isles 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) isn’t satisfied, as he’s laser focused on contributing to the team with the goal of working hard to reach a new level in the fall.

“I was trying to do whatever I could to help our team win,” Finley said. “This year I want to add onto it, keep rounding out my game in the defensive zone and add offense as well.”

Finley garnered national attention when he took the NCAA lead in scoring in goals (13) and points (29) on Jan. 9. He finished the season as one of 17 players in the NCAA with 20 goals or more and ranked top 25 in scoring. One of the keys to his strong year was his offseason training and he plans on having another productive summer to improve his game.

“Last summer I was really focused on getting faster and stronger and work on my shot as well,” Finley said. “I want to do that again this summer. I learned a lot from last year and I’m going to add onto it this year.”