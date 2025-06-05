Finley Focused on Building off Breakout Sophomore Season

Quinn Finley is coming off a 20-goal, 40-point campaign and is focused on a strong offseason ahead of his junior year at Wisconsin

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Quinn Finley turned some heads this past season.

The sophomore led the Wisconsin Badgers with 20 –goals and 40 –points in a breakout campaign, even leading the NCAA in both categories in January. The Isles 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) isn’t satisfied, as he’s laser focused on contributing to the team with the goal of working hard to reach a new level in the fall.

“I was trying to do whatever I could to help our team win,” Finley said. “This year I want to add onto it, keep rounding out my game in the defensive zone and add offense as well.”

Finley garnered national attention when he took the NCAA lead in scoring in goals (13) and points (29) on Jan. 9. He finished the season as one of 17 players in the NCAA with 20 goals or more and ranked top 25 in scoring. One of the keys to his strong year was his offseason training and he plans on having another productive summer to improve his game.

“Last summer I was really focused on getting faster and stronger and work on my shot as well,” Finley said. “I want to do that again this summer. I learned a lot from last year and I’m going to add onto it this year.”

In addition to his teammates, Finley had some solid mentors in the Wisconsin locker room. Joe Pavelski, who racked up over 1,000 points during an 18-year NHL career with the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars, played for Wisconsin from 2004-2006 and was a resource for the Badgers this season, including Finley. The 20-year-old Isles prospect is also keyed in on learning from his head coach Mike Hastings as much as he can.

“Pavelski has been in the locker room helping out and Hastings has coached a lot of players in the last couple years,” Finley said. “I listen to the stories they have and the advice they give me. I try to pick up a few things, it’s been really helpful.”

Finley laid a solid foundation in his freshman campaign, putting up 10 goals and 16 points in 2023-24 which earned him a Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List nod, chosen by the Big Ten conference commissioners. Instead of turning pro, the 20-year-old winger opted to play his junior year at Wisconsin.

“I love it at Wisconsin, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Finley said. “The offseason program at Wisconsin with us being there two months in the summer, the training during the season, the whole package, it’s the best.”

Attending Wisconsin was a goal for the Indiana native, who moved to Arizona early in his childhood, where he fell in love with the sport.

"There’s a rink out in Scottsdale and we were driving downtown one day, saw the rink and took lessons. Kind of went on the ice and fell in love with it right away.”

Now at age 20, he reached other goals and milestones like getting drafted by the Islanders in the third round in 2022 (78th overall). Finley has his sights set on the pros someday as he focuses on his development.

“At your draft day, you remember it for the rest of your life, obviously a lot of guys say that,” Finley said. “I’m super honored and thankful for the Islanders. I’m super excited to hopefully get there someday soon.”

