Calum Ritchie on Becoming a New York Islander After Avalanche Trade, Turning Pro This Season

Calum Ritchie can remember where he was when he became a New York Islander.

Ritchie was on the road in Sudbury, Ontario ahead of a matchup against the Wolves when he got the trade call. At the time, the 20-year-old center was a highly touted prospect in the Colorado Avalanche system for nearly two years and was at the tail end of his fourth and final season with the Oshawa Generals.

Being involved in a trade is a big deal for any player - especially early in his career - but Ritchie took it in stride. He scored a power-play goal against the Wolves the very next day after the news as he suddenly popped up on the radar of Isles Nation as the newest prospect in the system.

“I was pretty surprised, but of course anything could happen at the deadline,” Ritchie said. “It was a call pretty late at night, that I was getting traded to the Islanders. At first it was a bit of a shock, but then I realized the opportunity that’s there with the Islanders.”