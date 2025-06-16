Nurmi Reflects on Memorial Cup Victory After First OHL Season

When the final buzzer sounded on the London Knights Memorial Cup win, Jesse Nurmi couldn’t wait to call his parents back home in Finland. Despite the time difference, the Nurmis stayed up until 5 a.m. overseas to watch Jesse play in the championship game.

“I FaceTimed my parents from the ice,” Nurmi said. “They were so happy. They watched the game and so did my grandparents. They were all pumped up.”

The Memorial Cup win put a bow on Nurmi’s first OHL season, his first in North America after spending his whole career Finland, where he shuffled between Liiga, Finland’s highest level of hockey, and U20 SM-sarja, their top junior league. Nurmi had an impressive year, recording 31 points (9G, 22A) in 58 regular season games for London, plus eight points (3G, 5A) in 17 playoff games, all while handling the adjustment to hockey in North America.

“Came here at the end of August and nine months flew by,” Nurmi said. “It’s been great. Celebrating after we won the Memorial Cup, it feels like time is going so fast.”

Nurmi helped the Knights with some unfinished business, as London came close in the 2024 Memorial Cup, but dropped a 4-3 decision in the title game. The Knights went on to have a 55-11-2 regular season followed up with a dominant postseason run, going 16-1 in the OHL playoffs to punch their ticket to the Memorial Cup.

“I can’t even wrap my head around how big it is to win it here,” Nurmi said. “Celebrating with the guys, it was so amazing, and our team is full of pride. Just great group of guys, everyone is ready to give anything to win it.”