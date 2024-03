Hudson Fasching: "Apex"

Bo Horvat: "I don't play video games, so I'll go NHL"

Anders Lee: "It's been years… Halo or Call of Duty"

Matt Martin: "Madden"

Scott Mayfield: "I don't play video games"

Brock Nelson: "It was Fortnite"

JG Pageau: "Call of Duty"

Kyle Palmieri: "I haven't played a video game for a long time"

Adam Pelech: "FIFA"

Ryan Pulock: "I played Call of Duty for a couple months one year but that's about it"

Alex Romanov: "Call of Duty, Fortnite, FIFA, NHL, GTA, UFC… lot of video games in my life

Ilya Sorokin: "Strategy"

Semyon Varlamov: "I haven't played video games for a long long time, but I think soccer"

Oliver Wahlstrom: "Probably Call of Duty"