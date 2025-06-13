25 Years Later, Rick DiPietro Reflects on First-Overall Selection

Being drafted by an NHL team is a life-altering moment for any prospect, but being selected first overall comes with a whole new level of responsibility, anticipation and expectations. The first-overall designation is a sign of a franchise’s investment and trust in a young player’s on-ice performance and character. It’s something many talented players dream of, but only one per year actually get to experience.

For Rick DiPietro, the New York Islanders’ first-overall pick in the 2000 NHL Draft, the magnitude of being drafted first overall didn’t sink in until the moment arrived.

“Even though I knew, it was still surreal,” DiPietro said. “They can tell you, but until you hear your name called and you walk up there and get the jersey… it’s something where I didn’t really believe it until it actually happened. Once they said my name, I thought about all the work and all the sacrifices my parents and brother made. To finally be on that stage as the first-overall pick, it’s a day you’ll never forget.”

Admittedly - and as expected - he had some nerves when he was in Calgary, Alberta with his friends and family on the morning of June 24th, 2000.

“Thankfully I didn’t wear my suit that morning because I was nervous to the point where I dropped yogurt on myself,” DiPietro said with a laugh.

At 18 years old, the netminder was the top-ranked North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting and was widely considered one of the best players available in his draft class. DiPietro had a standout freshman season at Boston University where he went 18-5-5 and posted a .913 SV% and a 2.45 GAA through 29 games. As good as his season was, it wasn’t until an impressive showing at the World Juniors, where he posted a 1.81 GAA and a .935 SV% for Team USA and was named the top goalie in the tournament, did he find his name in the top-five range of draft conversations.

That left DiPietro with an important decision to make after his season at BU was over. Opting into the draft would void three years of NCAA eligibility, but with NHL dreams, he ultimately went all-in to pursue a pro path.

“It was interesting because I had such a good time at BU, but also understanding that the intention was always to get drafted,” DiPietro said. “So I made the decision to forgo the rest of college and got the good fortune of being the first-overall pick.”