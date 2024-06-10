This Day in Isles History: June 10

June 10, 1973 - Al Arbour, 41, is named the Islanders head coach.
Arbour was hired after the Islanders inaugural season by GM Bill Torrey. In Arbour's first season, the new coach cut team's goals against by 100. After his first season with the Isles, Arbour led the team to winning records every season after until his first retirement in 1986. Arbour's first tenure includes the Dynasty from 1980-1983 where the team won four straight Stanley Cups and an NHL-record 19 straight playoff series. Arbour was awarded the Jack Adams Award in 1979.