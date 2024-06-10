This Day in Isles History: June 10

Al Arbour is named head coach in 1973

Al Arbour

© Denis Brodeur/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

June 10, 1973 - Al Arbour, 41, is named the Islanders head coach.

Arbour was hired after the Islanders inaugural season by GM Bill Torrey. In Arbour's first season, the new coach cut team's goals against by 100. After his first season with the Isles, Arbour led the team to winning records every season after until his first retirement in 1986. Arbour's first tenure includes the Dynasty from 1980-1983 where the team won four straight Stanley Cups and an NHL-record 19 straight playoff series. Arbour was awarded the Jack Adams Award in 1979.

ISLES HISTORY: AL ARBOUR

After stepping down in 1986, Arbour was named vice-president of player development for the Isles, but returned to head coach from 1988-1994. Most veterans of the Dynasty had left the team by this point, but Arbour still led the Isles deep into the playoffs in the 1992-93 season, when an underdog Isles team defeated the two-time defending champions Pittsburgh Penguins.

On November 3, 2007, Arbour returned to coach the Isles for one last game; a 3-2 comeback win over the Penguins at Nassau Coliseum. It marked Arbour's 1500th game with the Islanders and 740th win. Arbour has the most wins with a single team in NHL history. In 1996, Arbour was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Al Arbour's 1500th Game

