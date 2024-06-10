This Day in Isles History: June 10

After stepping down in 1986, Arbour was named vice-president of player development for the Isles, but returned to head coach from 1988-1994. Most veterans of the Dynasty had left the team by this point, but Arbour still led the Isles deep into the playoffs in the 1992-93 season, when an underdog Isles team defeated the two-time defending champions Pittsburgh Penguins.

On November 3, 2007, Arbour returned to coach the Isles for one last game; a 3-2 comeback win over the Penguins at Nassau Coliseum. It marked Arbour's 1500th game with the Islanders and 740th win. Arbour has the most wins with a single team in NHL history. In 1996, Arbour was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame.