The Islanders are hitting the road to kick off a four-game road trip starting on New Year's Eve in Pittsburgh and ending across the country in Las Vegas. In the spirit of travel and long adventures, NewYorkIslanders.com asked each player who they'd bring with them on a cross country trip if they can only bring one teammate.

Sebastian Aho: "Pierre Engvall."

Mat Barzal: "Matt Martin."

Sam Bolduc: "JG Pageau."

Cal Clutterbuck: "Matt Martin."

Casey Cizikas: "Can I pick two? Matt and Cal."